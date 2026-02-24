Citipost Mail Achieves Investors in People Platinum Following Exceptional Assessor Review

Lesley Yeomans, Deputy Managing Director at Citipost Mail

DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK-based mail and print specialist ranked in the top 2% of organisations assessed across all sectorsDerbyshire, UK: Citipost Mail, one of the UK’s largest independent direct mail and print specialists, has been awarded Platinum accreditation from Investors in People (IiP), the highest level of recognition within the We invest in people framework.Platinum accreditation is reserved for organisations that demonstrate sustained, organisation-wide excellence across all nine Investors in People indicators. In its latest independent assessment, Citipost Mail was rated high performing in every indicator, improving some markers at its previous impressive Gold assessment and evidencing the success of its long-term approach to people development and cultural improvement.The IiP assessor described Citipost Mail as a “high-performing organisation” with strategy and culture fully aligned to deliver its business ambition. Employees were found to work as a cohesive, highly engaged team, united by a strong customer-first mindset and a shared commitment to the company’s diversification and growth strategy. Leadership, trust, clarity of direction, and empowerment were highlighted as defining strengths, with assessors noting that people feel genuinely “invested in” and supported to be the best they can be.A key theme throughout the report was Citipost Mail’s commitment to internal progression and developing future leaders. Talent is actively identified, nurtured, and promoted from within, supported by structured training, mentoring, and regular performance reviews aligned to business strategy. This approach has created visible career pathways and long-term retention, ensuring leadership capability is grown organically rather than imported.Lesley Yeomans joined Citipost Mail in 2011 as Head of Client Experience and has progressed through the business to become Deputy Managing Director. During her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in transforming the company from an operationally focused organisation into a truly customer-centric business, driving innovation, strengthening employee engagement, and helping to shape Citipost Mail’s strategic growth. Her rise to executive leadership demonstrates how the business identifies, develops, and empowers talent at the highest level.Commenting on the achievement, Lesley said: “This Platinum accreditation is a powerful endorsement of the culture our people have built together. Our philosophy has always been to invest in our people, and give them the trust, support, and opportunities to grow. The assessor feedback confirms that this approach is embedded across the business, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team continues to achieve.”The Platinum accreditation ranks Citipost Mail as number one worldwide in the size and sector, and as a business where engaged, empowered people consistently deliver outstanding results for their clients.EndsAbout Citipost MailCitipost Mail was founded in 2009 and has grown to become one of the UK’s leading multi-channel communications and logistics providers.Serving organisations across the public and private sectors, the company delivers integrated mail, print, parcel and digital communication solutions, including hybrid mail, bulk mail, fulfilment and inbound mail management. With nationwide infrastructure and a customer-focused approach, Citipost Mail supports clients to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the delivery of essential communications.About Investors in PeopleInvestors in People is an internationally recognised framework for improving people management and workplace performance. Established in 1991, it sets the standard for leading, supporting, and developing employees to achieve sustainable business success.Organisations are independently assessed against nine performance indicators covering leadership, culture, employee empowerment, continuous improvement, and results. Accreditation levels include Standard, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with Platinum representing the highest level of achievement.More than 15,000 organisations across 75 countries are part of the Investors in People community, collectively influencing the working lives of over 11 million people worldwide.

