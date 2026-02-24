Saga and etermax Bring Trivia Crack’s Willy to Life as an AI Character Agent

The world’s most-played trivia franchise welcomes character-based AI as a new channel for user acquisition and community engagement

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saga , the hyperscaling platform for AI, and etermax, the studio behind Trivia Crack, the #1 trivia game on mobile with 150 million annual users, launched today an AI agent for Willy - the official character of the iconic game.In collaboration with etermax, Saga has transformed Willy into an interactive AI agent designed to engage players across social platforms, with a clear objective: deepen community engagement and increase game installs with new fans.Users will immediately recognize Willy’s fun, smart, and caring personality, just like the character they have come to love from the game. Willy also opens the door for character-based AI interactions to meaningfully influence user intent before a download ever occurs, offering a new approach to user acquisition for games.From Game Character to Companion and Acquisition EngineRather than acting as a traditional in-game feature, Willy’s AI agent is designed to live where players already spend time - on social platforms, including Instagram and X to start. Willy can chat with users about any topic, not just game details, become a companion and post on his own and etermax’s social accounts. He can guide any users interested in playing the game or purchasing Trivia Crack in-game assets or merch.“Character AI agents are a thrilling new form of entertainment for consumers, but they become truly valuable to studios and creators when they’re tied to real products, real IP, and real outcomes,” said Rebecca Liao, CEO and co-founder of Saga. “This collaboration is about leveraging IP that the Trivia Crack team has worked hard to create for a far more organic and effective distribution and user acquisition engine. ”Why This Matters for GamesUser acquisition has become increasingly competitive for mobile studios, with rising costs and declining returns across traditional ad channels. By turning a familiar character into a persistent, interactive presence, etermax aims to reduce friction between discovery and download.“Our thesis is simple: character-driven AI can meaningfully move the needle on installs for a game that already has massive global recognition,” said Fernando Vasconez, Head of Gaming Investments and Partnerships at Saga. “If it works, this becomes a repeatable model for how traditional studios can extend their IP into social-native environments to solve the user acquisition problem in the game industry, and eventually expanding to other non-gaming industries.”Built on Saga’s AI InfrastructureWilly’s AI agent is powered by Saga’s hyperscaling infrastructure, which uses a proprietary training model combining LLMs and SLMs to produce fine-tuned character AI Agents. In addition, the Saga platform enables programmable AI agent interactions and future expansion into rewards, payments, and monetized engagement.While the initial focus is user acquisition, the system is designed to support deeper integrations over time.“We’re always looking for new ways to meet players where they are and bring them into the Trivia Crack universe,” said Joaquín Toro, Chief Planning Officer at etermax. “This collaboration allows us to deploy AI-driven engagement as a new acquisition channel, while staying true to the characters and experiences our players already love.”About SagaSaga is a hyperscaling platform for AI and blockchain. Its infrastructure enables AI agents, gaming, and financial rails at massive scale, giving developers and creators the framework to bring frontier intelligent, interactive worlds to life. In 2025, Saga released its AI Character Agent Network for Gaming & Digital IP Commerce, an ecosystem of applications where NPC-like autonomous agents acquire, engage, and monetize users on behalf of studios, publishers, and global IP owners. Since its launch in early 2024, Saga has processed over 23 million transactions across its network worth $2b+ in the aggregate. Saga is led by a team of multi-exit Silicon Valley founders in AI, blockchain and enterprise software with 15+ years of experience in tech, finance and politics.About etermaxFounded in Argentina, etermax is a leading global mobile game studio best known for creating Trivia Crack, the world’s most-played trivia game. etermax’s portfolio includes multiple chart-topping titles enjoyed by players around the globe.

