Now What? By Brian Horn Provides A Gentle Roadmap For New Believers Beginning Their Walk With God

Now What?: A Guide For New Believers Learning To Walk With God by Brian Horn

A practical and encouraging guide designed to help new Christians build a steady, lifelong foundation of faith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Now What?: A Guide For New Believers Learning To Walk With God, author Brian Horn offers a thoughtful and accessible resource for individuals who have recently committed their lives to Christ and are wondering what comes next. Recognizing that spiritual transformation can feel both exhilarating and overwhelming, Horn provides a clear and compassionate roadmap for the early stages of Christian growth.

Structured through fifteen heartfelt chapters, the book addresses foundational elements of Christian living, including prayer, Scripture reading, church involvement, healthy friendships, discernment, and service. Horn approaches each topic with sincerity and clarity, avoiding complicated theology in favor of practical guidance that readers can immediately apply to daily life.

Each chapter concludes with reflection questions, a sample prayer, and dedicated space for personal journaling. This interactive format encourages readers not only to absorb information, but also to engage actively with their developing faith. By combining instruction with reflection, Horn helps readers cultivate a spiritual life that is intentional, authentic, and sustainable.

Now What? is written with new believers in mind, yet it also serves as a valuable tool for youth leaders, pastors, mentors, and anyone walking alongside someone in their early faith journey. The book creates opportunities for conversation, discipleship, and meaningful dialogue about what it truly means to follow Christ.

Horn emphasizes that spiritual growth is not about instant perfection, but about steady progress. His message reassures readers that faith develops one day, one prayer, and one step at a time. Through encouragement and practical wisdom, he helps demystify the process of building a relationship with God.

Brian Horn brings warmth and pastoral insight to this guide, offering both companionship and direction to those beginning their spiritual journey. Now What? stands as an invitation to deepen faith with confidence and hope.

