Encounters With Christ: Seeing The Father In Jesus Invites Readers Into A Deeper Vision Of The Gospel

Encounters With Christ: Seeing the Father in Jesus by Hegumen Abraam Sleman

Hegumen Abraam Sleman presents a unified theological journey revealing the Father’s heart through the life and works of Jesus Christ.

In Encounters With Christ: Seeing the Father in Jesus, Hegumen Abraam Sleman offers a profound theological and spiritual work centered on Christ's declaration in John 14:9, "He who has seen Me has seen the Father." Drawing from Scripture, patristic wisdom, and pastoral insight, this newly compiled volume gathers five previously published books into one cohesive exploration of how every true encounter with Jesus is an encounter with the Father who sent Him.

At the heart of this work lies a foundational Christian confession: the invisible God is made known in the person of Jesus Christ. The Father is not hidden behind the Son, but revealed in Him. Through Christ’s words, actions, compassion, suffering, death, and resurrection, the heart of the Father is unveiled. Hegumen Sleman carefully traces this revelation through pivotal Gospel encounters where divine initiative meets human need.

The book journeys through scenes familiar to readers of the Gospels: the calling of Matthew at the tax booth in Capernaum, the raising of the widow’s son at Nain, the conversation with the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well, the transformation of Zacchaeus beneath the sycamore tree, and the raising of Lazarus in Bethany. In each encounter, Sleman demonstrates a consistent theological pattern. What the Son does, He does from the Father. What the Son reveals, He reveals of the Father. Whom the Son saves, the Father has already sought.

These narratives are not presented merely as moral lessons or devotional reflections, though they offer both inspiration and guidance. Rather, they serve as invitations to see differently, to recognize in Christ the visible image of the Father’s mercy, authority, and love. The author emphasizes Christ’s own testimony from John 5:19, that the Son does nothing of Himself, but only what He sees the Father doing. Every miracle, every word, and every act of restoration reflects the Father’s will and character.

Hegumen Abraam Sleman writes not only as a theologian, but as a spiritual guide inviting readers beyond distant belief into living relationship. Encounters With Christ speaks to clergy, theologians, students of Scripture, and faithful believers seeking a deeper understanding of the Gospel’s revelation.

