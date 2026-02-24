LUXURIOUSLY APPOINTED HOLLAND & HOLLAND EDITION BY OVERFINCH RANGE ROVER MAKES MIDDLE EAST DEBUT

Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch in Dubai, Maleiha Desert Area Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch

The Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch, a bespoke Range Rover created in partnership with London gunmaker Holland & Holland, debuts in the Middle East.

Overfinch is witnessing surging global demand, with the Middle East as a cornerstone of our expansion. The region's sophisticated collectors perfectly embody our vision.” — Kevin Sloane, Chairman and CEO of Overfinch

United Arab Emirates, 16 February 2026 - The Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch, an exquisite Range Rover born from the original customiser's partnership with esteemed London gunmaker Holland & Holland, makes its highly anticipated Middle East debut.

Captured in a stunning series of new photographs, the ultra-exclusive limited-edition model embarks on a bespoke regional tour, starting in the United Arab Emirates and followed by the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of Overfinch’s bold global expansion plans.

The Middle East stands as a pivotal market for ultra-luxury automotive connoisseurs, home to the world's most passionate collectors of rare, bespoke vehicles, setting global trends with its blend of immense wealth, tax advantages, and a culture where collector cars serve as cultural statements and long-term assets.

Overfinch has strategically chosen the UAE for this debut, recognising its unmatched appetite for opulent craftsmanship that fuses heritage, performance, and exclusivity, driven by ultra-high-net-worth individuals who demand personalised one-offs as social currency amid supercar events and private collections.

Kevin Sloane, Chairman and CEO of Overfinch, said: “The Holland & Holland Edition is the culmination of many hours of meticulous craftsmanship and British workmanship at its finest. It is a creation reflecting passion, precision, and artistry for the world's most discerning. Overfinch is witnessing surging global demand, with the Middle East as a cornerstone of our expansion. The region's sophisticated collectors perfectly embody our vision and it is the perfect market for our Holland & Holland Edition.”

Conceived for the discerning collector and connoisseur, the Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch is one of the most pre-eminent Range Rovers ever produced. The car represents the height of British luxury, precision engineering, and rarity.

Leading luxury and collector car specialist, former Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations Managing Director, Michael van der Sande, who has consulted on this unique project in his ongoing role as special advisor to Overfinch, said: “It’s an honour to be a part of the team that brings together the Overfinch and Holland & Holland brands, and to help create this extraordinary conversion of the latest Range Rover. I’ve truly admired the Holland & Holland specials through the years, and this new edition by Overfinch has all of the hallmarks to elevate the vehicle’s luxury and tactility to a level not seen before.”

Created in-house by Overfinch’s specialist team in close collaboration with Holland & Holland, it celebrates 50 years of unrivalled UK craftsmanship and bespoke opulence, with design cues from the legendary Royal ‘Side by Side’ shotgun embodied on the SV platform's peerless artistry and performance.

Overfinch Lead Designer, Greg Shilton, said: “The Holland & Holland Edition embodies bespoke British luxury's summit, radiating heritage and grace through materials, colour harmony, and personalisation for a singular experience.”

The stunning British Racing Green exterior balances depth, lustre, and refinement. Holland & Holland’s insignia graces a machined dual-finish grille with intricate louvres; Overfinch’s bespoke bonnet script and matching lower grille enhance the bold profile.

Twenty-three-inch multi-spoke forged alloy wheels feature self-levelling H&H centre caps; solid aluminium side vents bear engraved ‘Royal’ scrolls and hand-crafted ingots. A full-width rear light bar with Overfinch blade emblem completes the commanding presence.

A masterclass in opulence: ‘Royal’ scrolls across stainless-steel elements, open-pore French walnut veneers, and golden inlaid H&H crests on consoles (front noting ‘Limited Edition: One of Twenty-Five’; rear with champagne cooler and flutes). Walnut steering wheel, machined gear selector, engraved door casings with forend diamonds, quilted Bridge of Weir leather seats with micro-piping, enamel badges, embroidered scenes, and illuminated sills evoke quiet exclusivity.

Optional stacked chests match the interior: upper holds champagne bottles, crystal flutes, staghorn corkscrew, silver stoppers, crockery, napkins, and cutlery for eight; lower stores two shotguns under walnut, plus whisky tumblers, decanters, and pewter hipflasks styled as cartridges.

The Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch is as rare as it is remarkable, a fusion of artistry, British engineering and an everlasting heritage that defines a new standard of luxury.

About Overfinch*

Established in the UK in 1975, Overfinch is the ultimate expression of the Range Rover and Land Rover icons. Utilising a ground-breaking blend of individuality, luxury and performance, Overfinch has spent the last 50 years perfecting its dedication to meeting bespoke requirements of a global clientele. The company’s international network is continually growing, with sales representation in the UK, North America, western and eastern Europe, the Nordics and the Middle East.

About Holland & Holland

For nearly two centuries, Holland & Holland has been recognised as one of the foremost manufacturers of sporting shotguns and rifles. Since its foundation in 1835, the company has earned an enviable reputation for innovation and excellence – a standing it proudly upholds to this day. Sporting guns are created by highly skilled craftspeople who, with a relentless desire to perfect their art, combine modern technology with time-honoured skills to produce items that hold quality and performance at their core.

Holland & Holland is the jewel in the crown of Beretta Holding Group. With more than 50 global subsidiaries, including a wide selection of premium products, Beretta Holding Group stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defence & law enforcement sectors.

* Overfinch is an independent company and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way associated with Jaguar Land Rover Limited or any of its brands. All references to Land Rover, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, or other model names are for descriptive purposes only.

