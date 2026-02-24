Chasing Death And Vengeance Brings The Turmoil Of 711 A.D. To Life In A Sweeping Historical Epic

CHASING DEATH AND VENGEANCE: 711 A.D. The Moors Invade the Iberian Peninsula. So begins the death of many in Holy Wars. Author G.H. White

G. H. White crafts a gripping tale of invasion, faith, and personal retribution set during the Moorish incursion into the Iberian Peninsula.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In CHASING DEATH AND VENGEANCE: 711 A.D. The Moors Invade the Iberian Peninsula. So begins the death of many in Holy Wars, author G. H. White transports readers to one of the most consequential and turbulent periods in European history. This immersive historical novel opens amid the Moorish invasion of the Iberian Peninsula, a campaign that reshaped cultures, faith traditions, and political power across the region for centuries.

The story centers on La Croix, a young man whose life is irrevocably altered when raiders murder his grandfather before his eyes and disappear into the chaos of invasion. What initially appears to be an isolated act of brutality is soon revealed as part of a far larger conflict. Moorish forces have swept across the land, leaving destruction and uncertainty in their wake. For La Croix, the violence marks the beginning of a relentless pursuit fueled by grief and a thirst for vengeance.

White situates this deeply personal story within the broader context of the early eighth century, when competing empires and religious identities collided in a struggle that would influence the trajectory of Western civilization. Through vivid description and carefully researched detail, the novel captures the fear, upheaval, and shifting allegiances that defined the era. Villages burn, loyalties fracture, and survival often demands impossible choices.

Chasing Death and Vengeance explores themes of identity, belief, justice, and the cyclical nature of violence. White does not reduce the conflict to simple binaries, instead presenting a complex portrayal of individuals caught within sweeping historical forces. The novel invites readers to consider how personal tragedy intersects with larger ideological struggles and how vengeance can both empower and consume.

With a 4.9 star rating and strong reader response, the book resonates with audiences who appreciate historical fiction grounded in research yet driven by compelling characters. White’s narrative style combines cinematic intensity with thoughtful reflection, offering a story that is as emotionally engaging as it is historically evocative.

G. H. White is an author dedicated to bringing pivotal historical moments to life through character driven storytelling. In CHASING DEATH AND VENGEANCE, he delivers a powerful account of a world on the brink and a man shaped by the fires of invasion.

Readers can learn more about the author at http://ghwhiteauthor.com.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0el6468t

