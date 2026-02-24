A Southern Destination on the Rise: 2026 Top Experiences in Spartanburg, S.C.

Catch a Hub City Spartanburgers baseball game. Enjoy dining and music in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. Take a stroll on the outdoor trails across Spartanburg, S.C.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 2026 travel planning underway, Spartanburg , South Carolina is emerging as a Southern town to watch with adventures awaiting all types of travelers.A revitalized downtown, chef-driven dining scene, character-rich small towns and access to outdoor recreation — along with new attractions such as a state-of-the-art planetarium and a downtown baseball stadium — are shaping the destination’s appeal.“Spartanburg offers travelers a lot in one place — great food, outdoor access, cultural experiences and welcoming small towns,” says Billy Dunlap, chief tourism development officer at OneSpartanburg, Inc. “It’s a destination where trips can be shaped around personal interests, with something new to discover on each visit.”To help visitors plan the year ahead, OneSpartanburg, Inc. has released a roundup of the top 10 experiences to explore across the region, highlighting how Spartanburg continues to offer depth and variety without the crowds of larger destinations.Top 10 Things to Explore in Spartanburg, S.C. in 20261. Enjoy a Hub City Spartanburgers Game at the New Fifth Third ParkDowntown Spartanburg comes alive at Fifth Third Park, home of the Hub City Spartanburgers. Entering their second season in 2026, the team has quickly made the ballpark a gathering place for locals and visitors alike, pairing minor league baseball with skyline views and an easy walk into the heart of downtown. Beyond the action on the field, the park’s food lineup is part of the draw, featuring fan-favorite burgers stacked with more than 100 possible topping combinations.2. Experience Downtown’s Vibrant Culinary and Shopping SceneDowntown Spartanburg’s appeal starts at the table and spills onto the sidewalks. A compact, walkable core makes it easy for visitors to move from coffee to cocktails, casual bites to white-tablecloth dining — often within the same block. Visitors can step right into a culinary scene anchored by locally loved restaurants. Beyond dining, downtown invites exploration through boutique shopping and public art.3. Feast on Award-Winning Barbecue at the Hub City Hog FestEach spring, downtown Spartanburg turns smoky and celebratory during Hub City Hog Fest, a longtime favorite that brings together award-winning barbecue teams, live music and fun for all ages. On April 10-11, 2026, Morgan Square, the heart of downtown Spartanburg, becomes the center of the action with pitmasters, tasting tents and a festive crowd celebrating one of the South’s most iconic food traditions.4. Catch Live Music at FR8yard or Music on MainLive music is part of downtown Spartanburg’s rhythm, from casual weeknights to warm-weather weekends. At FR8yard, South Carolina’s first open-air biergarten, visitors can gather under string lights for live bands, local brews and a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere that feels distinctly Spartanburg. Built from shipping containers and set alongside the rail line, the space has become a go-to spot for both locals and travelers looking to unwind after a day of exploring.From April through July, music spills into the streets during Music on Main, a free weekly concert series on Thursday evenings that turns downtown into an open-air venue and draws crowds with regional and national acts5. Discover a Flourishing Arts and Culture SceneNamed by Forbes as home to “some of the world’s finest art where you least expect it,” Spartanburg’s creative footprint is visible across downtown and beyond — from major cultural institutions to public art and walkable gallery events.6. Visit the New Spartanburg Planetarium Learning CenterOne of Spartanburg’s newest attractions invites visitors to look up. The Spartanburg County Public Libraries Planetarium Learning Center features a state-of-the-art 50-foot dome designed for immersive, year-round programming that ranges from astronomy and space science to educational shows for all ages. The experience adds a fresh, family-friendly dimension to the region’s growing list of cultural offerings.7. Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary WarIn 2026, as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, Spartanburg stands out as one of the Southeast’s most significant Revolutionary War destinations. The region is home to 12 Revolutionary War sites — from battlefields and forts to monuments and encampment locations, forming a self-guided trail that traces the Southern Campaign where it unfolded.8. Explore Spartanburg’s Outdoor Adventures and Scenic LandscapesWith trails, waterways and parks across the county, Spartanburg is a destination for outdoor lovers, including miles of walking and biking on The Dan Trail System.9. Wander Spartanburg County’s Small-Town GemsBeyond downtown, Spartanburg County’s small towns offer character-rich experiences perfect for day trips and slower-paced exploration.• Landrum: A foothills favorite known for scenic views, antique shops and proximity to outdoor adventure. Ideal for travelers seeking history, charm and mountain air.• Woodruff: A revitalized mill town blending heritage with new development. Woodruff’s festivals, walkable downtown and emerging food scene make it a small town to watch.• Inman: Warm, welcoming and community-driven, Inman offers local eateries, historic homes, vibrant events and quick access to lakes, parks and outdoor recreation.10. Get Behind the Wheel at the BMW Performance CenterFor travelers looking to add adrenaline to their itinerary, the BMW Performance Center delivers. Guided by professional instructors, guests navigate high-speed tracks, handling courses and off-road challenges in BMW vehicles, turning a visit to the Upstate into a hands-on driving adventure.From contemporary downtown hotels to historic inns with deep local roots, Spartanburg offers accommodations that reflect the character of the destination itself. Travelers can choose between modern design and walkable convenience at AC Hotel Spartanburg, a sleek boutique hotel featuring a curated art collection and a rooftop bar with panoramic city views, or step back in time at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens, a 1913 property known for its landscaped grounds and the MackRail Cabin Car — a private railcar-style cabin set along the tracks — offering a stay rooted in Spartanburg’s history and Southern charm.OneSpartanburg, Inc. serves as the destination marketing organization for Spartanburg County, and is the Carolinas' only consolidated business, economic, tourism and talent development organization.Learn more and plan your trip to Spartanburg at https://www.experiencespartanburg.com/

Must Do Things in Spartanburg, S.C.

