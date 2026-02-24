Global Pet Food Market Size & Share 2026-2034: North America Accounts for 42.5% Market Share

Pet Food Market Share

The global pet food market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of specialized diets, technological advancements to improve product quality.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, USA — The global pet food industry is experiencing robust and sustained growth. According to a new market intelligence report by IMARC Group, the Global Pet Food Market — valued at USD 136.6 Billion in 2025 — is projected to surpass USD 197.5 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% during the forecast period 2026–2034.The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of specialized diets, technological advancements to improve product quality, increased distribution networks, growing consumer concern about sustainability, increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles with an emphasis on pet care, and heightened awareness of pet diet-related specific health issues.Request a Free Sample to Get a Detailed Understanding of the Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-food-market/requestsample Key Market Statistics at a GlanceMarket Size (2025) USD 136.6 BillionProjected Size (2034) USD 197.5 BillionGrowth Rate CAGR of 4.20% (2026–2034)Top Region North America — Over 42.5% market share in 2025Largest Pet Type Segment Dog Food — 42.0% share in 2025Largest Product Type Dry Pet Food — 57.1% share in 2025Leading Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets — 62.7% shareWhat Is Driving Pet Food Market Growth?The report identifies four core forces reshaping the global pet food landscape:Pet humanization and premiumization: Pet humanization is resulting in heightened demand for premium and niche pet food products․ Forty percent of pet parents in the United States purchased premium pet food products in 2022․ As of 2023, premium products account for 75% of the cat food market in Hong Kong and dominate the entire pet food market, a tendency that leads manufacturers to expand their premium portfolios with functional products addressing health issues such as joint health, digestive health, and immune function․Health and Nutrition: Health-driven pet owners are fueling demand for organic, natural, and high-protein pet foods․ In the United States in 2022, pet food represented 42․4% of total pet industry expenditures․ With growing consumer demand for products for pet obesity, diabetes and other food allergies, Nestle announced plans to add two new production lines at its Purina pet food plant in Hungary, which would expand annual production capacity from 150,000 to 250,000 metric tons․Formulation & packaging: As technology changes, new improved nutrient profiles and longer shelf lives are being developed․ For instance, Meatly, a British manufacturer, was the first in the world to receive regulatory approval to manufacture and market pet food containing cultivated meat, sold in the premium sector․ BrightPet Nutrition Group launched the updated Blackwood pet nutrition portfolio at Global Pet Expo 2024, including new meal toppers, freeze-dried, single-ingredient pet treats, and an expanded emphasis on freshness and health benefits․Expanding retail distribution channels: online and offline retail channels to reach consumers are proliferating․ For example, in the United States, online pet care retail sales (including pet food) rose from 32% in 2020 to 40% in 2022․ In September 2024, Cargill announced that it was purchasing two U․S․ feed mills from Compana Pet Brands located in Denver and Kansas City as a way to better serve customers, including large scale farmers and local pet food retailers, through production and distribution of pet nutrition․Detailed Segment Analysis1. By Pet Type: Dog Food Dominates at 42.0% ShareThe pet type segment encompasses dog food, cat food, and others. Dog food leads with a commanding 42.0% share in 2025.• Dog Food — #1 (42.0%): Dogs held the largest market share globally in 2022 with a market value of USD 80.03 Billion. Pet spending on dogs accounted for 39.4% of all pet-related spending in 2022, primarily due to higher food consumption versus cats. Demand for high-protein, grain-free, and breed-specific formulations is accelerating.• Cat Food — High Premium Penetration: The cat food segment benefits from rising cat ownership and the premium trend. Hong Kong's cat food market exemplifies the premiumization wave, with premium products commanding 75% of total cat food sales in 2022.• Others (Birds, Fish, Small Animals): Niche but growing, driven by increasing diversity of pet ownership in urban households globally.2. By Product Type: Dry Pet Food Leads at 57.1% ShareDry pet food, wet and canned pet food, and snacks and treats comprise the product type landscape. Dry pet food dominates with 57.1% share in 2025.• Dry Pet Food — #1 (57.1%): Lower cost, ease of storage, and longer shelf life drive dominant adoption. In India, dry dog food in the economy range carried a market value of over USD 238 Million in 2021, representing nearly 40% of the overall dry dog food market. Preferred by budget-conscious pet owners seeking balanced daily nutrition.• Wet and Canned Pet Food — Growing Demand: Higher palatability and moisture content appeal to discerning pet owners and pets with specific dietary or hydration needs. Premium wet food is gaining traction alongside the humanization trend.• Snacks and Treats — Fastest Innovation: Innovative formats including freeze-dried treats, functional chews (dental, joint, digestion), and single-ingredient treats are attracting premium-oriented consumers. Durkha Dog Chew's new commercial-scale yak cheese chew facility in Nepal — with initial capacity of 50 tons and scale-up to 100 tons/month — exemplifies this momentum.3. By Pricing Type: Mass Products Lead, Premium Fastest Growing• Mass Products — Market Leader: The mass products segment commands the largest consumer base through affordability and broad availability across supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms. Dry kibble and canned food at accessible price points serve the vast majority of global pet owners.• Premium Products — Fastest Growth: Premium pet food is the fastest-growing pricing segment, fueled by pet humanization, health awareness, and rising disposable incomes. Novel protein sources including lab-grown meat, squid meal, and shrimp hydrolysate are emerging as premium differentiation tools.4. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Lead at 62.7%• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets — #1 (62.7%): Retail giants provide wide brand variety and convenient one-stop shopping. PetSmart was the largest pet specialty retail chain in North America as of March 2022 with 1,669 stores, exemplifying the scale of physical retail in pet food.• Online Stores — Fastest Growing: E-commerce adoption for pet food surged from 32% to 40% in the United States between 2020 and 2022. Convenience, wider product selection, and subscription models are driving sustained digital channel growth.• Specialty Stores: Premium and specialized pet food products find their primary home in specialty pet stores, which cater to discerning owners seeking expert guidance and unique product offerings.Connect for Detailed Segmentation Analysis — Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=667&flag=C Regional Spotlight: Where Is Growth Concentrated?North America — Market Leader at 42.5%+North America dominates the global pet food market with over 42.5% share in 2025, led by the United States. Strong pet ownership culture, high disposable incomes, and an intensely health-conscious consumer base drive premium pet food adoption. The U.S. pet food market is characterized by a mature but continuously innovating landscape, with regulatory standards from the FDA and AAFCO ensuring product safety and quality. Online pet food sales growth and the expanding network of specialty pet stores continue to support the region's leadership position.Asia Pacific — High-Growth RegionAsia Pacific is among the fastest-growing regional markets, propelled by rising middle-class populations, growing pet ownership rates in China, India, and Southeast Asia, and increasing awareness of pet health and nutrition. Urbanization and shifting cultural attitudes toward pet ownership — particularly among millennials — are expanding the customer base. The premiumization trend, while nascent, is accelerating rapidly in China and South Korea.Europe — Sustainability and Regulatory-Driven InnovationEurope is characterized by strong consumer preference for natural, organic, and sustainably sourced pet food. EU regulations on ingredient transparency, animal welfare, and sustainability are compelling manufacturers to reformulate and innovate. The United Kingdom's regulatory approval of lab-grown meat pet food by Meatly represents a landmark moment for the European premium pet food landscape, signaling future regulatory openings.Latin America and Middle East & Africa — Emerging OpportunitiesRising disposable incomes, growing pet ownership, and increasing urban middle-class populations in Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are creating meaningful new demand pockets. These regions represent the next wave of market expansion for both mass-market and entry-level premium pet food brands.Key Market Trends Shaping the Future• Pet Humanization Driving Premiumization: As pets increasingly occupy family member status, owners are willing to spend more on quality nutrition. Premium and super-premium segments are outgrowing mass market at a sustained pace across North America and Europe.• Novel Proteins and Alternative Ingredients: Lab-grown meat, insect protein, squid meal, and plant-derived proteins are emerging as the next frontier in pet food formulation, addressing sustainability concerns and novel dietary preferences.• Functional and Health-Focused Formulations: Products targeting specific health conditions — joint support, digestive health, coat condition, immunity, and weight management — are among the fastest-growing subcategories, mirroring the human nutraceuticals trend.• Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Growing consumer concern about environmental impact is pushing manufacturers to adopt recyclable, biodegradable, and reduced-plastic packaging formats, with eco-friendly brands gaining competitive advantage.• Digital Marketing and Influencer Engagement: Brands are leveraging social media influencers, pet content creators, and digital campaigns to drive brand awareness and consumer trust — a key growth lever particularly effective with millennial and Gen Z pet owners.About the ReportThe Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Pet Type, Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026–2034 report by IMARC Group provides comprehensive historical data (2020–2025), segmentation analysis, competitive landscape insights, and a forward-looking forecast through 2034. The Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Pet Type, Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026–2034 report by IMARC Group provides comprehensive historical data (2020–2025), segmentation analysis, competitive landscape insights, and a forward-looking forecast through 2034. The report covers dog food, cat food, and other pet types across dry, wet, and treat product formats, mass and premium pricing tiers, animal- and plant-derived ingredient categories, and key distribution channels across all major global regions. Customization options are available, with 10% free customization included and 10–12 weeks of post-sale analyst support.

