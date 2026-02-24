Joy Overcame Sorrow By Jerry L. Woodbridge Tenderly Explores A Child’s Journey Through Loss

Joy Overcame Sorrow (Loved Lost One Series) by Jerry L. Woodbridge

A heartfelt story in the Loved Lost One Series that helps young readers navigate grief, resilience, and hope after the death of a parent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Joy Overcame Sorrow, author Jerry L. Woodbridge delivers a deeply moving and age appropriate story that addresses one of the most difficult experiences a child can face: the loss of a parent. As part of the Loved Lost One Series, this compassionate book offers guidance, comfort, and reassurance to children and families navigating grief.

The story begins with a simple and relatable moment. Joy and her best friend, Bella, are enjoying their first solo bike ride to the park, embracing the freedom and excitement of childhood. The afternoon is carefree and filled with laughter, until an unimaginable tragedy interrupts their world. On the way home, Joy receives devastating news: her father has died in a car accident.

From that moment forward, the narrative gently walks readers through Joy’s emotional journey. Questions that many grieving children silently carry rise to the surface. Will life ever feel normal again? How do you move forward when someone you love so deeply is suddenly gone? Through Joy’s experience, Woodbridge provides a safe and thoughtful space for children to see their own feelings reflected and validated.

Joy Overcame Sorrow does not minimize the pain of loss. Instead, it acknowledges the confusion, sadness, and uncertainty that follow such a life altering event. At the same time, the story emphasizes resilience, family support, and the enduring power of love. Woodbridge carefully balances honesty with hope, helping young readers understand that while grief changes life, it does not erase joy or the possibility of healing.

The book serves as a meaningful resource for parents, educators, counselors, and caregivers seeking to open conversations about death and emotional recovery. Its gentle tone and relatable storytelling make it suitable for children who have experienced personal loss, as well as those learning how to support friends who are grieving.

Jerry L. Woodbridge writes with empathy and purpose, aiming to provide children with tools for emotional understanding during some of their most vulnerable moments. Through the Loved Lost One Series, she seeks to remind young readers that even in deep sorrow, love remains and hope can grow again.

Joy Overcame Sorrow is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/00FEblHX

You can view the author's website here: https://www.drjerrylwoodbridge.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.