ORBIS Production Launches 'ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.'—A Single-PO, Full-Service Production Model Across Italy

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORBIS Production, a multi-award-winning, full-service production company headquartered in Milan with operational hubs in Rome and Venice, today announced “ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.” – a procurement-ready production model built to give international brands, global agency networks, studios, streamers and broadcasters a single, accountable partner for commercial production anywhere in Italy.For global marketing and content teams, Italy delivers unmatched visual range – modern design capitals, cinematic coastlines, alpine terrain, lakes, islands, heritage architecture and industrial worlds – but execution can become fragmented fast. Multiple regions often mean multiple vendors, inconsistent standards, and a moving target on permits, staffing, logistics and equipment. “ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.” is designed to remove that friction: one purchase order, one contract, one chain of accountability, with nationwide delivery managed through ORBIS’ tri-hub operating system.“International buyers don’t want a patchwork of suppliers – they want one team that can carry the responsibility from brief to wrap,” said Mike Lisjak, Global Executive Producer at ORBIS Production. “ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY. is how we make Italy behave like a single production environment: clear scope, predictable process, and a unified crew, equipment and permitting engine across the country.”A Single Production Partner, Built for How Agencies and Brands BuyCommercial production has changed. Brands move faster, produce more formats, and expect consistent output across platforms and territories – while procurement demands clarity, documentation and cost governance. ORBIS built “ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.” to match that reality: a standardized approach that makes Italian production easier to approve, easier to audit, and easier to scale.In practice, the model functions as a tri-hub “control tower” for Italy: ORBIS consolidates scope-of-work, budgeting logic, vendor governance, scheduling and reporting into a single deliverable package, then executes locally with the right regional teams. Engagements can be structured to align with agency procurement workflows, including consolidated invoicing, transparent line-item budgeting, change-order discipline, and post-project reporting that helps stakeholders understand how time and money were spent.Under the model, ORBIS serves as a single production partner across film, video, photo and live, coordinating local expertise in every region while keeping planning, reporting and accountability centralized. The company’s headquarters in Milan functions as the main commercial command center, with dedicated operating teams in Rome and Venice supporting central and coastal/heritage environments and enabling multi-city schedules without losing momentum.“At producer level, the difference between an ambitious idea and a successful shoot is operational discipline,” said Elena Lusardi, Head of Production at ORBIS Production. “We built ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY. so international teams can greenlight faster and shoot smarter – with one timeline, one budget logic, and one production language, whether the work is in Milan, Rome, Venice, the Dolomites, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany or the Amalfi Coast.”What “ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.” DeliversThe model is designed to cover the full stack international buyers typically need when filming in Italy – with services assembled under one accountable lead team:• Nationwide location scouting and filming permits, including complex public-space approvals, heritage-sensitive environments, and multi-authority coordination.• Production logistics and scheduling engineered for multi-city shoots, tight access windows, and high-pressure delivery timelines.• Film equipment rental through ORBIS’ integrated rental house, with cameras, lenses, lighting, grip and motion systems prepared to international standards and delivered nationwide.• English-speaking in-house crews for hire, including senior producers and bilingual on-set leadership to support international working practices.• Casting services across Italy, including talent coordination, casting logistics, and legally compliant documentation for commercial production.• Special filming coordination, including air-to-air and aerial execution, helicopter and drone planning (subject to approvals), underwater filming, stunt coordination, vehicle rigs, motion control and motocranes, plus safety-first planning for complex setups.• Live event production and capture, including multi-camera coverage, on-site production management, and delivery built for global distribution.Work Across Every Format Brands CommissionORBIS Production supports large-scale, high-end TV and digital commercials, fashion films and stills, premium branded content, corporate storytelling, documentaries, automotive campaigns, live productions and select feature films and narrative projects. The company’s approach is built to support both “hero” productions and always-on content pipelines – aligning creative ambition with production precision, budgeting discipline and reliable execution across industries including luxury, fashion, beauty, automotive, technology, sports, consumer goods and corporate communications.As a Milan production company with nationwide operations, ORBIS is built for the practical realities that matter to agencies and brands: speed to feasibility, strong pre-production, dependable crews, equipment certainty, and consistent communication from a single senior team.Anchors for International BuyersFor teams searching for a film and video production company in Italy , a photo production company in Italy , or a production service company in Italy , “ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.” is designed as a straightforward promise: one partner that can execute anywhere, without compromising standards from region to region.Why This Matters in 2026The 2026 content landscape is defined by two pressures moving in opposite directions: creative ambition is rising while tolerance for production risk is shrinking. Global brands demand premium craft, but they also demand cost governance, compliance, and operational predictability. ORBIS’ tri-hub operating system is built to solve that problem by turning nationwide complexity into a managed process — so the creative can stay bold while the production stays controlled.Availability and Press Access“ONE PO. WHOLE ITALY.” is available immediately for international agencies, brands, studios, streamers and broadcasters planning production in Italy. ORBIS Production is offering a limited number of executive interviews and producer briefings for select industry outlets covering global advertising, fashion and commercial production, including walkthroughs of the model and its tri-hub workflow.About ORBIS ProductionFounded in 2009, ORBIS Production is a multi-award-winning, full-service film, video and photo production company headquartered in Milan, with operational offices in Rome and Venice, delivering nationwide production services across Italy. ORBIS’ work has been recognized across major international award platforms including Cannes Lions and the Webby Awards.

ORBIS Production 2026 Showreel | Nationwide Commercial, Fashion & Automotive Production in Italy

