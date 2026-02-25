MARGARITA FINANCE Enters Strategic Partnership With ALLASSO to Optimize X20 High-Yield Product Line

Allasso x Margarita Finance

ALLASSO Will Provide Advanced Quantitative Research and Volatility Analytics to Enhance Risk-Managed 20% Yield Strategies Within the X20 Product Line.

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margarita Finance, the modular infrastructure protocol for agentic yield-bearing tokens, today announced a strategic partnership with Allasso SA, a Swiss fintech leader in modern options analytics.

This partnership focuses on the quantitative development and optimization of Margarita Finance’s X20 product line—a suite of structured products targeting 20% yields through sophisticated, option-based strategies.

Institutional-Grade Engineering for the X20 Line:

As decentralized finance moves toward institutional adoption, the demand for sustainable, risk-managed yield is critical. Under this partnership, Allasso will provide advanced quantitative research, backtesting, and scenario analysis for the underlying derivative strategies that power the X20 products.

By leveraging Allasso’s proprietary volatility analytics, Margarita Finance aims to refine the parameter calibration of its yield-bearing tokens, ensuring that the X20 line delivers robust performance across varying market conditions.

Executive Commentary:

“The X20 product line represents our commitment to delivering institutional-grade, risk-adjusted returns on-chain,” said Matthias Wyss, CEO of Margarita Finance. “To achieve these targets consistently, we require more than just smart contracts; we need rigorous quantitative modeling. Partnering with Allasso allows us to embed professional-grade volatility surface analysis directly into our investment strategies, ensuring our yield targets are backed by data, not just speculation.”

“We are excited to deploy our analytics infrastructure within the Margarita Finance ecosystem,” said Vadim Cissa, Co-Founder and COO of Allasso. “The X20 line is an ambitious step forward for DeFi structured products. By applying our backtesting engines and optimization frameworks to these strategies, we are helping build a foundation where high-yield targets are supported by institutional-level risk management and comparative analysis.”

