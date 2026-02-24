DUCA DEL COSMA INTRODUCES SPECIAL EDITION LADIES SHOE IN COLLABORATION WITH TOUR PLAYER PASQUALLE COFFA

The eye-catching PASQUALLE shoe from Duca del Cosma Ladies European Tour player and Duca del Cosma Ambassador Pasqualle Coffa

-Percentage of proceeds goes towards Cheetah Outreach in South Africa-

We were blown away by the incredible work the team do at Cheetah Outreach, and with the help of more women golfers around the world, Duca del Cosma continues to make a lasting impact.” — Duca del Cosma Co-Owner Caroline van Wezel

BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma , whose trend-setting golf shoes continue to shake up the industry, has unveiled the PASQUALLE animal print women’s golf shoe – a 100% waterproof super comfortable design that demonstrates the brand’s continuing commitment to African wildlife and protecting the endangered Cheetah.The PASQUALLE, created as a special edition in collaboration with Ladies European Tour player and Duca del Cosma Ambassador Pasqualle Coffa, supports Cheetah Outreach , a South Africa-based organization dedicated to cheetah conservation. This eye-catching shoe – crafted from premium full grain Italian Nappa Leather and onMicromicrofibre suede – features striking cheetah print accents on the heel, kiltie and lacing areas as a statement in elegance, empowerment and conservation.“We have a longstanding love for Africa and through worldwide sales of our popular cheetah print golf shoes, we have been able to raise vital awareness and funds to give back to nature conservation,” says Duca del Cosma Co-Owner Caroline van Wezel, who was involved in creating the shoe pattern designs and initiatives. “It gives me great pride to link this important cause to our global brand with a good reach and play our part in supporting the endangered Cheetah.”In addition to its striking design, the PASQUALLE features a waterproof bootie system with a gusseted tongue, onSteambreathable lining, Airplay 9 spikeless outsole, Comfort Last for optimal fit and minimal foot fatigue and INSITEArchRelief™ insocks for superior support and comfort. The base color of the shoe is white, while the light beige/taupe print matches the unmistakable pattern of a Cheetah.Duca del Cosma has long been dedicated to Cheetah conservation, introducing a limited-edition golf shoe in 2020 made with chic black lacquer leather and beige suede to symbolize the animal’s elegant appearance. This was followed in 2022 with three women’s models – the KING CHEETAH WHITE, incorporating a bold print on the heel, and LENTE, featuring animal print markings on the upper and tongue, plus the eye-catching AVIVA – with a portion of the proceeds going towards saving the critically endangered animal.Caroline visited the Cheetah Outreach facility with Pasqualle Coffa to see first-hand the organization’s groundbreaking efforts to support the rare species.“We were blown away by the incredible work the team do at Cheetah Outreach, and with the help of more women golfers around the world, Duca del Cosma continues to make a lasting impact,” she said. “Women golfers will love to be associated with such a worthwhile enterprise while at the same time wearing a fashion-driven shoe that will turn heads for all the right reasons.”The PASQUALLE shoe is available in sizes EU 36-42 / US 5½ - 10 and at a RRP of €209 / $249.For further information on Duca del Cosma, please visit www.ducadelcosma.com About Duca del CosmaDuca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs the distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the company has been reinvigorated by Frank and Caroline van Wezel to now see its premium shoes and boots sold in more than 40 different countries worldwide. The company operates from three offices around the world - The Netherlands (HQ), South Africa and the United States.About Cheetah OutreachCheetah Outreach in Somerset West, Western Cape, South Africa, promotes the survival of the free ranging Southern African Cheetah through environmental education, research and supporting in-situ conservation initiatives. The organization’s goal is to provide people with the opportunity to experience the feeling of being close to the animal, while also educating the public about the cheetah’s fight for survival.According to Cheetah Outreach, there are about 1,326 cheetahs in South Africa, including an estimated 500 free ranging cheetahs that live on unprotected farmlands in the northern part of the country. The facility promotes the work of the Cheetah Outreach Trust to conserve this viable population and engages both local and international visitors to connect and join in saving these elegant African predators.

