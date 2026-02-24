From Austria To America Brings One Immigrant Family’s Forgotten History Back To Life

From Austria to America by John Luger

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In From Austria to America: Franz Luger’s Immigrant Experience, author John Luger offers a deeply personal and meticulously researched account of one family’s journey from Europe to the United States during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Rooted in decades of genealogical exploration, the book serves as both a tribute to ancestry and a reflection on the enduring immigrant spirit that continues to shape American identity.

The project began more than 38 years ago, when Luger—then just thirteen—sat with his grandfather, Raymond Luger, asking questions about their family’s origins. What began as a simple conversation about names and places sparked a lifelong quest to uncover the story of Franz Luger, John’s great-great-grandfather, and the generations that followed. With only fragments of information at the start, Luger committed himself to filling in the gaps through research, records, and time.

As the family tree expanded across centuries, Luger uncovered where his ancestors came from, when they arrived in America, the occupations they held, and the cultural and historical contexts that shaped their lives. Central to the book is Franz Luger’s journey from Austria to the United States, a migration marked by uncertainty, resilience, and hope—experiences shared by countless immigrant families of the era.

Rather than presenting genealogy as a collection of dates and names, From Austria to America brings historical figures to life. Luger frames his ancestors’ experiences as living stories, arguing that their struggles and sacrifices are not relics of the past, but narratives that still resonate today.

The book also reflects on the passage of time itself. What once required a young boy to ask his grandfather questions has now evolved into an opportunity to tell those stories to others. More than three decades later, Luger positions himself as a voice for ancestors who can no longer speak, ensuring their lives and contributions are not lost to history.

Written for readers interested in genealogy, immigration history, and personal heritage, From Austria to America appeals to anyone seeking a deeper understanding of where they come from—and why those origins matter. It stands as a reminder that behind every family name is a story worth preserving.

