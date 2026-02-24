Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Playbook Orchestration Market 2026–2030: Growth Trends & Developments

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Playbook Orchestration Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physical security information management playbook orchestration market has been expanding swiftly in recent years, reflecting the growing importance of integrated security solutions. As organizations face increasingly complex security challenges, the adoption of more advanced and automated systems is becoming essential. Let’s explore the current market status, the factors propelling its growth, regional dynamics, and future opportunities within this evolving field.

Steady Growth in the Physical Security Information Management Playbook Orchestration Market Size

The market for physical security information management (PSIM) playbook orchestration has experienced significant expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.54 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This upward trend in the past can be linked to the widespread deployment of video surveillance technologies, increasing implementation of access control systems, growing demand for centralized security monitoring, adoption of standard operating procedures in security management, and heightened requirements for security incident reporting.

Expected Market Surge and Future Expansion of the PSIM Playbook Orchestration Market

Looking ahead, the PSIM playbook orchestration market is set for rapid growth, anticipated to reach $4.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. This future growth is driven by the rising need for automated security response mechanisms, expansion of smart city security infrastructures, greater integration of AI-driven threat detection, growth in cloud-based security orchestration platforms, and a growing demand for seamless interoperability across different security systems. Key trends shaping the market include the widespread adoption of digital standardized playbooks for incident response, integration of multi-vendor security systems into unified PSIM platforms, enhanced real-time event correlation between surveillance and access control, increased workflow automation to minimize manual tasks, and the use of decision support dashboards to aid control room operators.

Understanding Physical Security Information Management Playbook Orchestration

Physical security information management (PSIM) playbook orchestration is a software functionality embedded within PSIM platforms that facilitates the development, automation, and execution of standardized response protocols for security incidents. It harmonizes actions across various components such as video surveillance, access control, alarms, sensors, and communication systems based on pre-established rules and live event data. This orchestration enhances the speed and consistency of incident responses, reduces human error, and boosts situational awareness and overall security effectiveness in physical security operations.

Key Factors Fueling Demand in the Global PSIM Playbook Orchestration Market

One of the main drivers for the PSIM playbook orchestration market is the increasing complexity and sophistication of security threats. These threats, whether accidental or deliberate, pose risks to people, assets, systems, and data integrity. The rise in connectivity and digital transformation has broadened the exposure to vulnerabilities by linking more devices and systems, thus expanding the attack surface available to cybercriminals. PSIM playbook orchestration addresses these challenges by automating incident responses, correlating information from multiple security systems, and guiding response teams through standardized workflows to enable quicker, more coordinated, and effective mitigation efforts. For example, in October 2025, Australia’s Australian Signals Directorate reported that its Cyber Security Centre received over 42,500 calls to the Cyber Security Hotline in FY2024–25, a 16% increase compared to the prior year, highlighting the rising complexity of security threats and the resulting demand for advanced PSIM solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the PSIM Playbook Orchestration Market

North America held the largest share of the PSIM playbook orchestration market in 2025, positioning it as the dominant region for these technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on evolving market trends and regional opportunities.

