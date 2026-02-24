VOLVIK APPOINTS SPORTS IMPACT TO SUPPORT PR & MARKETING DRIVE

Volvik appoints Sports Impact to drive awareness in the UK

-Leading PR agency to drive awareness of innovative golf ball brand in the UK-

We’re very excited to kickstart our partnership with Sports Impact and drive our UK business forward as we have assembled our most impressive product range to date.” — David Kang, Head of Global Business Division at Volvik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volvik , the innovative manufacturer of multilayer high-performance golf balls, has enlisted the services of award-winning PR, Marketing and Sponsorship agency Sports Impact to drive awareness of its latest golf ball range across the UK market.Effective immediately, the partnership will see the agency handle communications around brand storylines and product launches with a particular focus on its Tour-level performance balls. Harnessing its vast network of industry connections, the agency will also manage relations with specialist golf media publications and social media influencers, while also advising on advertising in what is set to be a busy year for the Korean-based brand.“We’re very excited to kickstart our partnership with Sports Impact and drive our UK business forward as we have assembled our most impressive product range to date,” said David Kang, Head of Global Business Division at Volvik. “With the help of the agency’s expertise and valuable industry relationships, we look forward to showcasing our top-performing golf ball range to a larger domestic audience than ever before,” he added.With over 45 years of experience in designing premium golf balls, Volvik is highly regarded as the brand that reimagined the golf ball with the world’s first matte coloured golf ball – the VIVID – and is dedicated to growing its business in Europe’s biggest golf market, alongside its exclusive UK Distribution Partner Brand Fusion International.In addition to the variety of colours and Disney and Marvel licensed balls on offer, Volvik also provides Tour-level performance options for better players with its cast and TPU urethane Condor and Condor X balls. Operating its own manufacturing plants and in collaboration with others, the brand is able to deliver a top-quality end product to deliver the highest levels of performance and consistency.“We are delighted to partner with Volvik and enhance its visibility in a key territory,” said Sports Impact CEO Natalie Collard. “The brand is a leading innovator in the golf ball sector that has a golf ball to suit all different performance characteristics and we can’t wait to bring some fantastic storylines to life across a range of media platforms,” she added.Since 2001, Sports Impact has delivered bespoke marketing communications services to clients across the globe. Specialising in golf while extending its expertise to football, rugby, tennis, and skiing, the agency crafts carefully thought-out strategies, as well as advises on tactical advertising and cost-effective sponsorships to deliver standout exposure.Among the global brands and venues represented by Sports Impact are Brand Fusion International, CSARA, Duca del Cosma, Galvin Green, Golf’s Greatest Holes, KBS, Motocaddy, Murrayshall, New Balance Golf, Par Up, Prostate Cancer UK, Sun Mountain and Wilson Golf.For more information on Volvik, visit www.volvik.global/en/.More details about Sports Impact and its services can be found at: www.sports-impact.com

