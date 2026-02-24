P3 Embarks on Programme to Advance Autonomous Vehicle Safety with ADASIS and Android Automotive OS

P3 has embarked on a new development programme aiming to make autonomous driving safer, and help OEMs more rapidly develop and roll out new autonomous vehicles

ADAS' importance has grown, and better safety is now critical for all new vehicles. As autonomous driving expands, extra sensitivity is critical; predictive intelligence is needed for safer driving” — Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services.

STUTTGART, GERMANY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 digital services has put together a team to create a middleware solution that resides between Android Automotive OS and a car’s ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The new platform is being designed to translate high definition map information originating in the Android Automotive OS domain into a standardized protocol based on ADASIS which interfaces directly with the car’s core operational network and its ADAS.In the era of connected vehicles and ADAS, the employment of digital map data has been a game-changer. Traditionally accessible exclusively by navigation systems, when this data can be directly linked to other in-vehicle applications, the benefits to both OEMs and their customers can be transformational.With this approach, much more meaningful and actionable information is derived from the mapping system, and it’s sent straight to the car’s steering and traction systems, for example. This therefore enables greater responsiveness, earlier driving adjustments, and predictive functionality, delivering better and safer driving experiences, as well as greater energy efficiency.In the first phase, P3 translates information provided by Google VMS (Vehicle Map Service) into relevant live ADAS information.An overarching goal of this project is to create a solution that is vendor-agnostic, able to effectively interface with the car regardless of the supplier of its ADAS. This ‘universal language’ will enable transferrable functionality, free of the constraints of relying on proprietary technology.The ambitious initiative is being supported by a major international OEM.At the heart of P3's endeavor is support for the ADASIS framework, ADASIS is an advanced set of interface specifications created to enhance advanced driver assistance systems.ADASIS has supported advancement of automotive technology. Today it’s particularly relevant as a catalyst in the rapidly expanding area of autonomous driving.“The importance and understanding of ADAS has grown steadily over the years. Safety functionalities that were once regarded as bonus features in premium car models are now universally regarded as critical and necessary for all new vehicles," said Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services. “As autonomous driving proliferates, the need for extra sensitivity is particularly acute: nimble and predictive intelligence is required to enable safer driving for consumers.”ADASIS was established in 2002 as a cross-industry assembly of partners, including carmakers, ADAS suppliers, mapmakers and navigation system suppliers. As a de facto standard framework, ADASIS aims to establish a standardized interface – dubbed ADAS Horizon – that would allow vehicles to leverage map data to predict road conditions more effectively and reliably than otherwise possible using a car’s inbuilt sensors.The aim is to enable a vehicle to ‘see’ beyond its immediate surroundings. This ability to foresee changes in environmental conditions empowers the driver, or the autonomous vehicle, to prepare for and make any necessary operational adjustments earlier. Such capability would significantly enhance safety, both for the people in the vehicle and other road users.Establishment of accepted standardized set of technology interfaces means that consumers worldwide can be confident that their vehicles are reliable and deliver consistent levels of safety. Having such commonly agreed standards will empower regulators to set and enforce legislation to ensure manufacturers’ compliance, supported by acknowledged measurable quality benchmarks.Technology standardization also benefits OEMs, overcoming limitations of incumbent proprietary solutions. When a set of technology protocols is universally agreed upon by industry stakeholders, technology risk is minimized and vendor lock-in is eliminated. Vehicle manufacturers are therefore afforded the possibility to accelerate technical deployment, design and fabrication, optimize engineering costs, and reduce time to market. This means that drivers can enjoy enhanced reliability, more functionality and increased safety from their very first drive.In-vehicle functionalities increasingly rely on predictive information. As digital mapping technology systems advance in complexity and capability, today a far broader range of data can be generated. The map becomes an additional virtual sensor providing high quality contextual information at long distance. This generates additional insights that complement information about immediate surroundings provided by the car’s physical sensors, which include radar, camera, ultrasound, or LiDAR. As a result, the vehicle has a much broader and deeper understanding and sensitivity beyond its immediate environment.Dynamic behavior support, comprehensive vehicle position messages, detailed lane and line geometry – reading and interpreting slope, road curvature, traffic signs, etc. – all combine with additional data such as flow speed, to deliver detailed information required by automated driving functions. Road geometry and related attributes are incorporated into highly valuable data that can be serialised and transmitted over the vehicle’s communication network.On implementation of P3’s new solution, all this information can powerfully benefit consumers regardless of which brand of ADAS system is installed in their car.About ADASISADASIS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Interface Specification) is an industry de facto standard defining the ADAS Horizon, enabling and advancing map-enhanced driver assistance systems leading to Automated Driving (AD).Initiated by Navtech (today HERE Technologies), ADASIS was founded in 2002 by ERTICO - ITS Europe with an open group of major organizations from the global vehicle industry who joined forces, driven by the common vision and belief that defining the ADAS Interface will:• enable ADAS and automated driving applications to be provided with data from map database systems or other data sources• enable ADAS to build predictive and vehicle environment data based on map, position and other georeferenced data which will improve performance• provide to the industry a de facto and adequate standard to be used worldwide, being independent from different map formats and suppliers• contribute as one enabling technology to the development and deployment of all automated driving levels• improve road safety, reduce emissions and provide enhanced driving comfort• drive global growth in this fieldADASISv2 is a mature specification for over 15 years, used in various control units to support, e.g. Predictive Powertrain Functions or Driver Assistance Systems. ADASISv3, introduced in 2018, provides ADAS Horizon from HD maps, used by OEMs to enable SAE Level 3 functions. In May 2018, ADASIS was established as non-profit organization under Belgian law.

