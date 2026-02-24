Personal Extended Reality Hardware Market to Grow at 17.3% CAGR During 2026–2030, Reaching $37.56 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personal Extended Reality Hardware Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Personal Extended Reality Hardware Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal extended reality hardware market is rapidly evolving as new technologies and applications continue to emerge. With growing interest from various sectors, this market is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major regional players, and the trends shaping the future of personal XR devices.

Personal Extended Reality Hardware Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for personal extended reality hardware has experienced swift expansion recently. It is expected to increase from $16.97 billion in 2025 to $19.86 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This historical growth stems from the rising popularity of gaming and immersive entertainment, advancements in display and sensor technologies, the broadening consumer electronics landscape, higher digital content consumption, and early adoption of virtual reality headsets by technology enthusiasts.

Download a free sample of the personal extended reality hardware market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32347&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $37.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%. This anticipated surge is driven by the expanded use of extended reality (XR) in education and training, the growth of spatial computing applications, increasing demand for mixed reality experiences, improvements in compact processing hardware, and the growth of consumer metaverse platforms. Key trends during this period will include a preference for lightweight, ergonomic head-mounted displays, greater integration of motion tracking and spatial computing features, the rise of standalone XR devices that do not rely on external hardware, expansion of haptic feedback technologies for immersive user interaction, and a stronger emphasis on high-resolution displays with low latency performance.

Understanding Personal Extended Reality Hardware and Its Applications

Personal extended reality hardware includes consumer devices that enable users to experience virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), or mixed reality (MR). This category covers head-mounted displays, smart glasses, controllers, and integrated sensors designed for individual use. These devices facilitate immersive visualization, interactive experiences, and spatial computing across a range of applications, including entertainment, education, training, and social interaction.

View the full personal extended reality hardware market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-extended-reality-hardware-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Factors Propelling Growth of the Personal Extended Reality Hardware Market

One of the key forces boosting the personal extended reality hardware market is the increasing demand for remote work solutions. Remote work allows employees to fulfill their job responsibilities outside traditional office settings, often from home or any location with internet connectivity. This shift is primarily motivated by workers’ desire for better work-life balance and more flexible management of personal and professional commitments.

Personal extended reality hardware supports remote work by creating interactive, immersive virtual environments. These enable real-time collaboration, spatial visualization, and hands-on training regardless of physical distance. For example, in February 2023, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported that approximately 38% of working adults in Great Britain worked from home in 2022, with this figure rising to around 40% in 2023. This growing remote work trend is therefore a significant factor driving demand for XR hardware.

Regional Market Share and Growth Outlook for Personal Extended Reality Hardware

North America held the largest share of the personal extended reality hardware market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personal Extended Reality Hardware Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Extended Reality Xr Hardware Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-xr-hardware-global-market-report

Extended Reality Display Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-display-global-market-report

Extended Reality Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.