Event Management Software Market Set to Reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Surging Demand for Virtual Events

According to a new market intelligence report by IMARC Group, the Global Event Management Software Market — valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2025 — is projected to surpass USD 14.7 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90% during the forecast period 2026–2034.The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of digital platforms for event planning and execution, the rise in virtual and hybrid events, escalating demand for real-time analytics, and rapid cloud integration enabling organizations to manage events with greater efficiency and flexibility.Request a Free Sample to Get a Detailed Understanding of the Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/event-management-software-market/requestsample Key Market Statistics at a Glance:• Market Size (2025): USD 7.2 Billion• Projected Size (2034): USD 14.7 Billion• Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.90% (2026–2034)• Top Region: North America dominates with 42.8% market share in 2025• Largest Component: Software (62.5% share) — fueled by AI, cloud adoption, and automation demandWhat Is Driving Event Management Software Market Growth?The report identifies three core forces reshaping the global event management software landscape:Rise in Virtual and Hybrid Events: The post-pandemic era has fundamentally transformed the events industry. Organizations now demand comprehensive platforms capable of managing both in-person and digital attendees simultaneously. The growing frequency of trade shows, conferences, and corporate events — with 44,348 trade show and conference planning businesses in the US in 2023 alone, a 3.8% rise from 2022 — is directly fueling demand for scalable event management tools.AI and Automation Integration: The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is revolutionizing event management. On 9th October 2024, Bishop-McCann launched the Joy Index AI-driven tool, measuring attendees’ real-time engagement and experience. The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects a 7% growth in meeting, convention, and event planner roles, while AI adoption among large US companies (5,000+ employees) has surpassed 50%, driving investments in smart event platforms.Cloud-Based Platform Adoption: The growing preference for scalable, accessible, and cost-effective solutions has accelerated cloud adoption across the events ecosystem. Real-time analytics, seamless integration with business tools, and mobile application capabilities are enabling event professionals to deliver exceptional experiences while reducing operational costs.Detailed Segment Analysis:1. By Component Type: Software Dominates at 62.5% ShareThe component segment spans software (venue management, ticketing, event registration, event marketing, event planning) and services (professional and managed). Software leads with a commanding 62.5% share in 2025.• Software — (62.5%): Streamlines complex event planning and execution through AI, machine learning, and cloud-based solutions, allowing increased efficiency and scalability in attendee management, scheduling, ticketing, and analytics.• Professional Services — High Growth: Deployment and integration consulting services are in high demand as enterprises scale their event operations and require expert support for complex implementations.• Managed Services — Steady Demand: Organizations outsourcing event management operations increasingly rely on managed service providers, creating a stable recurring revenue stream within the market.2. By Deployment Mode: On-Premise Leads at 61.2% ShareOn-premise deployment leads the market with around 61.2% of market share in 2025, driven by its appeal to organizations prioritizing control, customization, and data security. Companies dealing with sensitive data prefer on-premise solutions not dependent on third-party servers. However, cloud-based alternatives are growing rapidly.3. By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Command 55.3%Large enterprises lead the market with around 55.3% of market share in 2025, driven by their extensive event needs and high budgets. These organizations host large-scale conferences, trade shows, and corporate events requiring advanced tools for seamless planning, execution, and attendee management.4. By End Use Sector: Third-Party Planners at 40.0%Third-party planners lead the market with around 40.0% of market share in 2025 due to their central role in organizing events across industries. These professionals rely on advanced software tools to manage diverse clients, ensuring efficient planning, execution, and customization of events.Connect for Detailed Segmentation Analysis — Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1648&flag=C Regional Spotlight: Where Is Growth Concentrated?North America — Market Leader at 42.8%North America accounted for the largest market share of over 42.8% in 2025, driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies and the region’s strong corporate sector. The high frequency of business events, conferences, and exhibitions fuels demand for sophisticated event management solutions. Growing investments in AI, machine learning, and cloud-based platforms further bolster the market.United States — Key North American Market (83.90% of NA Share)The US accounted for around 83.90% of the total North America event management market in 2025. The expanding corporate sector, coupled with the increasing frequency of trade shows, conferences, and promotional events, enhances market growth. Strong cloud-based software adoption due to scalability and accessibility further contributes to overall market expansion. Advancements in mobile applications and growing integration of AR and VR technologies create new opportunities.Europe — Regulatory Compliance Driving DemandEurope’s market is driven by strong regulatory compliance requirements and increasing digital transformation across the corporate and government sectors. Enterprises are investing heavily in platforms that ensure data security and GDPR compliance while delivering seamless event experiences.Asia-Pacific — High-Growth Driven by Corporate ExpansionAsia-Pacific represents a rapidly growing market fueled by expanding corporate sectors in India, China, and Southeast Asia. The region’s large population of SMEs and growing adoption of cloud technologies are creating fertile ground for event management software vendors.Key Market Trends Shaping the Future:• AI-Driven Personalization: Real-time engagement analytics, such as Bishop-McCann’s Joy Index tool, are transforming how event planners interpret audience behavior and make live adjustments for more impactful events.• Hybrid Event Models: The permanent shift toward hybrid events combining in-person and virtual attendees demands sophisticated multi-channel management platforms, creating sustained market demand well beyond the pandemic recovery period.• Cloud Migration Acceleration: Despite on-premise dominance, cloud-based solutions are gaining rapid traction due to lower upfront costs, faster deployment, and seamless scalability for organizations of all sizes.• Mobile-First Event Management: Growing integration of mobile applications allows attendees and organizers to interact dynamically, access real-time updates, and participate in live polling and Q&A sessions.• Data Security and Compliance: With rising cyber threats and expanding data protection regulations globally, organizations are investing in event management platforms with robust security features and compliance frameworks.About the Report:The Event Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Component Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End Use Sector, and Region, 2026–2034 report by IMARC Group provides comprehensive historical data (2020–2025), segmentation analysis, competitive landscape insights, and a forward-looking forecast through 2034. The report covers component types (Software, Service), deployment modes (On-Premise, Cloud), organization sizes (SMEs, Large Enterprises), end use sectors (Corporate, Government, Third-party Planner, Education, and Others) and five regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America). Get Access to the Full ReportBusinesses, investors, and industry professionals looking to understand the global event management software market can access the full report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1648&method=3451 • Request a Free Report Sample• Speak to an Analyst for Custom Insights• Inquire Before BuyingAbout IMARC Group:IMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses seeking to achieve their strategic objectives.With a multi-disciplinary team of industry experts, IMARC delivers thorough, reliable market intelligence across sectors including Technology and Media, Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Agriculture, and more.

