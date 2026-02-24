The Pantyhose and Tights Market is projected to grow to USD 23.98 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pantyhose and tights market has witnessed consistent growth over recent years, reflecting changing fashion trends and expanding consumer interest. As these garments become increasingly popular for both style and functionality, the market is set to continue its steady upward trajectory. Below, we explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Pantyhose and Tights Market Size and Forecasted Growth

The market for pantyhose and tights has steadily expanded, with its size projected to increase from $19.31 billion in 2025 to $20.13 billion in 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This past growth has been fueled by factors such as the rising participation of women in the workforce, the expanding fashion apparel industry, widespread availability of synthetic stretch fabrics, growth of retail clothing outlets, and seasonal demand driven by colder weather. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady progress and reach $23.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. This forecasted increase is supported by growing consumer interest in sustainable textiles, the rise of online fashion retail platforms, heightened awareness of compression wear benefits, the expansion of athleisure and comfort wear trends, and demand for premium designer legwear. Key trends emerging during this period include the increasing popularity of eco-friendly and recycled fiber tights, fashion-forward patterned designs, broader adoption of compression and shapewear tights for comfort and health, expansion of thermal and high-denier tights for colder climates, and a focus on inclusive sizing as well as gender-neutral collections.

Understanding Pantyhose and Tights as Garments

Pantyhose and tights are tight-fitting legwear that extends from the waist down to cover the legs and feet, typically crafted from materials like nylon, spandex, or blended fibers. While pantyhose are usually thinner and offer a sheer look, tights tend to be thicker and more opaque, providing additional warmth and coverage. These garments not only help improve comfort and warmth but also enhance appearance and complement various clothing styles.

Driving Forces Behind Growth in the Pantyhose and Tights Market

The increasing demand for textiles is a major factor expected to boost the pantyhose and tights market. Textiles—created through weaving, knitting, crocheting, or bonding fibers—are essential to producing fabrics used in clothing, home furnishings, and other applications. As consumer spending on clothing rises, particularly in categories that include legwear, evolving fashion preferences and lifestyle changes are encouraging innovation in fabric technology. This, in turn, fosters the development of materials with improved stretch, durability, and sustainability. For example, a report from March 2025 by the European Environment Agency highlighted that in 2023 the European Union’s textile and clothing sector achieved a turnover of $201 billion USD (EUR 170 billion), supporting approximately 1.3 million workers across 197,000 companies. This robust demand for textiles directly propels growth in the pantyhose and tights segment.

Regional Growth Outlook for the Pantyhose and Tights Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pantyhose and tights market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

