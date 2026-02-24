Network Slicing Analytics Market Projected to Reach $8.15 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.9%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network slicing analytics market is emerging as a critical component in modern telecommunications, driven by technological advancements and increasing network complexities. As networks evolve, the demand for sophisticated analytics tools to manage and optimize these segmented virtual networks grows rapidly. Let’s explore the market’s current status, key growth factors, major regional players, and future trends shaping this sector.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Network Slicing Analytics Market

In recent years, the network slicing analytics market has experienced remarkable expansion. Market value is expected to rise from $2.57 billion in 2025 to $3.24 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. This historical growth is largely driven by the rollout of 5G networks, increased adoption of virtualized network functions (VNF), heightened demand for quality of service (QoS) management, growing investments in telecom infrastructure, and the need to optimize network resource usage efficiently.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching $8.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.9%. Key factors underpinning this growth include the widespread implementation of private 5G networks, expanding use of edge computing within telecommunications, rising demand for network automation, increased traffic from connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing integration of AI-driven network management solutions. Important trends during this period involve advanced dynamic slice performance monitoring, real-time network visibility and traffic insights, predictive analytics for proactive management, SLA-driven assurance for network slices, and the integration of analytics with multi-domain network orchestration.

Understanding Network Slicing Analytics and Its Role in Communication Networks

Network slicing analytics encompasses a range of tools, platforms, and solutions designed to collect and analyze data related to the performance, utilization, and behavior of network slices within sophisticated communication networks. These analytics systems provide operators with real-time insights, enabling effective monitoring and optimization of virtualized network resources. This ensures that network slices meet required standards for service quality, reliability, and operational efficiency, which are essential for supporting a variety of critical applications and services.

Key Drivers Fueling Expansion of the Network Slicing Analytics Market

The ongoing deployment and commercialization of fifth-generation (5G) networks remain a major growth engine for the network slicing analytics market. 5G networks offer significant improvements in data speeds, latency reduction, network capacity, and support for emerging digital technologies, driving strong global demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency connectivity. Network slicing analytics plays an essential role in this ecosystem by enabling operators to efficiently monitor, optimize, and assure performance of dedicated virtual network slices tailored for specific applications.

For example, data from the GSM Association in February 2024 highlights that 5G has become the fastest mobile generation rollout to date, surpassing one billion connections by the end of 2022, reaching 1.6 billion by the end of 2023, with projections of 5.5 billion connections by 2030. This rapid expansion underscores how the progression of 5G networks directly supports the growth and adoption of network slicing analytics solutions.

Geographical Insights into Network Slicing Analytics Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the network slicing analytics market, reflecting its advanced telecom infrastructure and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on emerging opportunities and competitive dynamics.

