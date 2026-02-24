Lega Vera: Panama's First Regenerative Farm Village Opens as Real Estate Market Shows Record Growth

The first farm village of its kind in Latin America

Strategic Timing Meets Regenerative Living as Panama Emerges as Top 2026 Investment Destination

"We are creating a village where healthy living, food sovereignty, and authentic community are woven into daily life, where wealth is measured by nourishment and connection, not possessions alone” — said Thomas Patton

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lega Vera , a pioneering 'farm village' an hour outside of Panama City, is launching at a pivotal moment in Panama's real estate history. As the country's property market posts 2.4% year-over-year growth with foreign investment surging 40%, this 300-hectare community offers 50 titled homesites where families can build regenerative homesteads within a vibrant, purpose-driven village.Developed in partnership with Latitude Regenerative Real Estate , a specialized firm focused on sustainable and regenerative property sales and development, Lega Vera represents a new model for regenerative land stewardship and community building in Central America."With Lega Vera, we are creating a village where healthy living, food sovereignty, and authentic community are woven into daily life, where wealth is measured by nourishment and connection, not possessions alone,” said Thomas Patton, co-founder of Lega Vega, alongside Adriana Roquer.Panama Market Momentum Creates Strategic Window for BuyersPanama's real estate sector is experiencing what analysts call a 'balanced recovery', steady appreciation without speculative overheating. With residential property prices averaging $1,804 per square meter in Panama City and rental yields reaching 6-8% , the country ranks as Central America's second-safest destination and offers the most investor-friendly property laws in the region.Panama's 4% projected economic growth in 2026 is among the highest in Latin America , driven by massive infrastructure projects including the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal and metro expansion. Foreign residency applications have jumped 40% year-over-year , with investors from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Colombia, and Venezuela seeking both lifestyle transformation and sound financial positioning.The country's use of the U.S. dollar, combined with property rights equal to those of citizens and a streamlined Qualified Investor visa program ($300,000+ property investment for permanent residency), has increased Panama’s already global position as the region's most accessible market for international buyers.A Village Rooted in Regenerative Agriculture and CommunityThe community hosts tropical homesteads, working farms, and shared spaces including a co-op café, equestrian center, boutique hotel, and kilometers of multipurpose trails. Each homesite, ranging from intimate fincas (0.5-1.0 acres) to expansive ranchos invites residents to design a home reflecting their values while adhering to climate-adaptive tropical architecture.The village's Farm Concierge team, drawn from the Coquira Soil Project, provides residents with hands-on guidance in land design, agroforestry, permaculture, and holistic farming. From planting food forests to establishing home gardens and livestock systems, the concierge ensures every resident can cultivate abundance with confidence, and live life as a farmer.The example to develop Lega Vera began at the nearby Coquira Soil Project, Thomas and Adriana's regenerative farm in Chepo. What was once degraded cattle and pineapple operations has become a thriving model of ecological restoration and culinary excellence, recognized by Forbes Travel Guide and La Estrella de Panamá for innovation in sustainable agriculture and agritourism.Life Within Reach of EverythingLocated just 50 minutes from Panama City and 35 minutes from Tocumen International Airport, Lega Vera offers the rare balance of nature immersion with metropolitan access. The development sits within the expanding infrastructure corridor that analysts project will drive 5-10% appreciation in surrounding areas over the next three years .“As specialists in regenerative real estate, we rarely encounter developments that authentically merge ecological values with sound market fundamentals,” says Alissa Collins, COO of Latitude Regenerative Real Estate. “Lega Vera represents a unique convergence — a meticulously planned community rooted in land stewardship.”Why 2026 Presents a Strategic Entry Point• Balanced Growth: After years of market corrections, Panama is experiencing sustainable 2-4% annual appreciation in prime areas without speculative bubbles .• Pre-Construction Opportunity: Early-stage pricing and flexible payment terms currently favor buyers, with inventory tightening in sought-after communities.• Infrastructure Catalysts: Major projects including new canal bridges and metro lines are driving appreciation in previously secondary areas.• Rental Market Strength: Tourist demand up 10.1% in 2024 with strong occupancy rates supporting investment property returns.• Eco-Development Premium: Sustainable and regenerative properties are commanding premium valuations as environmental consciousness drives buyer preferences.Opportunity to Co-Create in ParadiseLega Vera, the first farm village of its kind in Latin America, is now in its early development phase, offering 50 titled fincas and ranchos to those ready to be part of something genuinely new.Early buyers are invited to join the Founders Circle, receiving exclusive homesite pricing with 20% savings and the opportunity to help shape the cultural fabric of the village from the ground up. Planning and groundwork are already underway, with future phases gradually bringing shared spaces and authentic village life into focus. Reservation deposits are fully refundable prior to final master plan approval, ensuring both transparency and confidence for early participants."We created Lega Vera to be our home. It's not just a real estate project for us," said Adriana. "It's about living in community with others who care about the health and wellbeing of people and the planet. We're inviting people to plant new roots, share knowledge, and create a legacy that nourishes generations to come."Lega Vera is working with U.S. based Latitude Regenerative Real Estate. For more information on homesite availability, and virtual tours, visit www.legavera.com or contact team@chooselatitude.com.About Lega VeraLega Vera is a 300-hectare regenerative farm village located near Chepo, Panama, founded by Thomas Patton and Adriana Roquer. Supported by the award-winning Coquira Soil Project, it blends ecological living, climate-adaptive design, and authentic community. With 50 titled homesites, comprehensive farm concierge support, and a planned village center featuring co-op market, café, boutique hotel, and equestrian facilities, Lega Vera redefines modern prosperity, where true wealth is measured in health, connection, and regenerative stewardship.About LatitudeLatitude is the nation’s leading brokerage for regenerative living, serving people who care about thriving communities and a deeper connection to land. The company envisions a world where homes are sanctuaries—places that enable people to heal, inspire others to be the change they wish to see, and regenerate themselves and the ecosystems around them. Learn more at chooselatitude.com, @latitude.regenerative.re on Instagram and The Regenerative Real Estate Podcast on your favorite platform.

