Inhalation CDMO Market Forecast 2025–2035: Market to Reach USD 16.68 Billion by 2035 at 5.7% CAGR

Inhalation CDMO Market

DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global inhalation CDMO market is projected to expand from USD 9.13 billion in 2025 to USD 16.68 billion by 2035, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD, continuous advancements in inhalation drug delivery technologies, and increasing reliance on outsourced specialized manufacturing services within the pharmaceutical sector. As demand for efficient and scalable production of inhalation therapies intensifies, inhalation contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are positioned to play a central role in supporting modern respiratory treatments.

Market snapshot: global market 2025 - 2035

Market size in 2025: USD 9.13 billion

Market size in 2035: USD 16.68 billion

Value-based CAGR (2025 to 2035): 5.7%

Leading scale of operation segment and share: Commercial segment at 70.2% market share in 2025

Leading service segment and share: Formulation development at 42.5% of the services market share in 2025

Key growth regions: East Asia (led by high CAGRs in China), with strong contributions from North America and Western Europe

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The inhalation CDMO market follows a consistent upward trajectory through the forecast period, supported by sustained demand for outsourced development and large-scale manufacturing of inhalation products. Starting at USD 9.13 billion in 2025, the market demonstrates progressive expansion driven by rising respiratory therapy needs and technological integration in drug delivery systems.

Why the Market is Growing

The inhalation CDMO market benefits from multiple structural tailwinds. The increasing global prevalence of respiratory disorders, including asthma, COPD, and conditions linked to air pollution and smoking, is elevating demand for effective inhalation therapies. Advancements in inhalation technologies—such as improvements in dry powder inhalers (DPIs), metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), and nebulizers—enhance drug delivery efficiency, patient compliance, and therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, the integration of digital features like sensors and connectivity in inhalation devices enables real-time monitoring and better treatment management.

Segment Spotlight

Scale of Operation

The commercial segment leads the inhalation CDMO market with a 70.2% share in 2025. This dominance stems from surging requirements for large-scale, cost-effective production of inhalation products, including DPIs, MDIs, and nebulized solutions. As patient numbers rise for chronic respiratory conditions, pharmaceutical companies increasingly depend on CDMOs for scalable manufacturing to address global demand efficiently.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers & Opportunities

Key growth drivers include the trend toward personalized medicine and targeted inhalation therapies, which increases demand for customized CDMO services. Rising life expectancy contributes to higher COPD prevalence among older populations, boosting the need for advanced respiratory inhaler solutions. Digitalization of healthcare—through connected inhaler devices—facilitates better patient-provider communication and active treatment management, creating new opportunities for the inhalation CDMO market.

Trends

Notable trends encompass integration of advanced digital technologies in inhalation devices for real-time usage tracking and ongoing R&D focused on efficient, specialized products. Collaborations and capability expansions among leading CDMOs support end-to-end services for DPI, MDI, and nebulizer production.

Challenges

The inhalation CDMO market faces hurdles from the high financial burden of adopting advanced technologies into manufacturing processes. Stringent and evolving regulatory compliance standards require continuous adaptation. Economic uncertainties can also constrain pharmaceutical and healthcare spending, potentially slowing demand for inhalation products.

Country Growth Outlook (CAGR)

China: 10.8%

Japan: 4.9%

Spain: 3.8%

United States: 2.6%

Germany: 2.3%

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the inhalation CDMO market pursue collaborations, capability expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen service portfolios and maintain competitiveness. Notable examples include Catalent’s extended partnership with De Motu Cordis for DPI development and manufacturing, Recipharm’s commercial manufacturing extensions and collaborations on soft mist inhalers, and joint efforts between Stevanato Group and partners for innovative platforms. Key companies include Recipharm AB, Catalent, Lonza Group, AptarGroup Inc., Hovione, Vectura Group Ltd., Nemera, Kindeva, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group, and others.

Get Access of Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18772

Scope of the Report

Quantitative units: USD billion for dollar sales

Segmentation: Services (Formulation Development, Device Development and Manufacturing, Clinical Manufacturing, Scale-up and Tech Transfer, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Technology and Innovation, Regulatory Assistance, Analytical Services); Products (API including Large Molecule/Small Molecule, Inhalation Platforms including DPIs, MDIs, Soft Mist Inhaler); Company Sizes (Large, Medium, Small); Scales of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial)

Regions covered: North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Countries covered: United States, China, Japan, Germany, Spain, among others

FAQ

What is the projected size of the inhalation CDMO market in 2035? The global inhalation CDMO market is forecasted to reach USD 16.68 billion by 2035.

What is the expected CAGR for the inhalation CDMO market from 2025 to 2035? The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2025–2035.

Which scale of operation segment holds the leading share? The commercial segment is projected to account for 70.2% of the inhalation CDMO market share in 2025.

Which service segment is poised for strong demand? Formulation development is expected to hold 42.5% of the services market share in 2025, driven by needs for specialized inhalation formulations.

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market :https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/inhalation-and-nasal-spray-generic-drugs-market

Inhalation Formulation Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/inhalation-formulation-market

Inhalational Anaesthesia Drugs Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/inhalational-anaesthesia-drugs-market

CMO/CDMO Industry Analysis in Brazil:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cmo-cdmo-industry-analysis-in-brazil

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: Decisions that Change Outcomes- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.