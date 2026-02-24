Sabbour Consulting Partners with ‘Ryadah Al-Bunyan’ to Design THE ARK Project in Dammam

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabbour Consulting has signed a strategic partnership with Ryadah Al-Bunyan Real Estate Development and Investment Company in Saudi Arabia to deliver the integrated design package for THE ARK, a mixed-use development in Dammam with an estimated investment of SAR 720 million.This partnership supports Sabbour Consulting’s strategy to expand its presence in the Saudi market and advance its regional growth plans. THE ARK will be in the Al Shati district of Dammam, with a built-up area of approximately 79,500 square meters and 17 floors. The project will include luxury residences, administrative offices, and retail stores, meeting the latest design and sustainability standards for mixed-use developments.Eng. Omar Sabbour, CEO of Sabbour Consulting, stated that this collaboration demonstrates the increasing confidence in Egyptian engineering expertise in Saudi Arabia. He noted that the project is a significant addition to the company’s portfolio and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s urban development goals.He added that Sabbour Consulting will oversee the project’s integrated design, covering architectural, structural, electromechanical, and operational systems. The company will use advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM) technologies to ensure design coordination, improve execution efficiency, and maximize operational and economic feasibility.Sabbour noted that the company’s selection for the project highlights its ability to deliver innovative engineering solutions that combine creativity, technical expertise, and sustainability. He added that partnering with Ryadah Al-Bunyan, a leading Saudi real estate developer, is an important step toward establishing long-term strategic partnerships.He affirmed that Sabbour Consulting continues to strengthen its position as a multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm, providing design, supervision, project management, property valuation, and consultancy services for distinguished hospitality and residential developments.The company’s technical teams bring over six decades of experience and maintain an active presence in several regional markets.He also highlighted the company’s role in executing and developing major projects in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, including Sultan Haitham City. These efforts demonstrate its commitment to transferring engineering expertise, building regional partnerships, and supporting sustainable development.Eng. Mohamed Azazi, Gulf Region Business Development Manager, stated that THE ARK is a key milestone in the company’s expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia. He explained that the project’s mixed-use design reflects the trend toward integrated urban developments and reaffirms the company’s commitment to engineering innovation, economic efficiency, and operational sustainability.

