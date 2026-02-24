Sustainable Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Market Forecast 2026-2036: Market to Reach USD 520 Million by 2036 at 10.9% CAGR

Sustainable Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Market

The market's expansion is characterized by steady incremental gains as industrial and defense sectors meet statutory deadlines.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sustainable aqueous film-forming foams market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 185 million in 2026, expanding to USD 520 million by 2036. This growth, representing a 10.9% CAGR, is fueled by a regulatory-mandated replacement cycle as aviation, petroleum, and military sectors transition away from legacy PFAS-containing products.Get Access of the Report Sample : https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14348 sustainable aqueous film-forming foams market QuickstatMarket size 2026? USD 185 million.Market size 2036? USD 520 million.CAGR? 10.9% (2026–2036).Leading product segment(s) and shares? Protein-based foams lead with a 45% share; synthetic fluorine-free foams follow with a 38% share. (Note: Per provided SOURCE data for this specific foam market).Leading application and share? Aviation holds the largest application share at 38%.Leading end use and share? Oil & Gas is the primary end-use industry with a 35% share.Key growth regions? North America (led by the U.S.), Europe (led by the UK and Germany), and Asia Pacific (led by Australia).Top companies? Solberg Company, Angus Fire Ltd., Perimeter Solutions LP, Chemguard Inc., National Foam Inc., Amerex Corporation, Dafo Fomtec AB, Kerr Fire, Dr. Sthamer Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG, and BIOEX SAS.Market Momentum (YoY Path)The market's expansion is characterized by steady incremental gains as industrial and defense sectors meet statutory deadlines. The market is valued at USD 185 million in 2026, rising to USD 228 million in 2028, USD 281 million in 2030, and USD 311 million in 2031. By 2033, the market is expected to reach USD 385 million, ultimately achieving a value of USD 520 million by 2036.Why the Market is GrowingGrowth is primarily driven by regulatory disruption rather than organic demand. The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and EU REACH restrictions are forcing a transition from PFAS-based AFFF to fluorine-free alternatives. Mounting legal liabilities regarding PFAS persistence in groundwater have compelled airport operators, military agencies, and petroleum refineries to initiate large-scale foam concentrate replacement programs to ensure environmental compliance and safety.Segment Spotlight1) Product TypeProtein-based foams are projected to hold a 45% share in 2026. These foams are favored for their established performance in petroleum fire tests and their high biodegradability, making them a lower-risk transition option for facility operators. Meanwhile, synthetic fluorine-free foams hold a 38% share and represent the fastest-growing segment due to lower manufacturing costs and suitability for large-scale petroleum systems.2) ApplicationAviation leads the market with a 38% share in 2026. This dominance is anchored by ICAO-aligned airport firefighting mandates. Airport operators are proactively replacing legacy stockpiles with certified fluorine-free concentrates, such as Angus Fire’s Jet-X, to meet national aviation authority requirements.3) End UseThe Oil & Gas sector accounts for the largest end-use share at 35%. Demand is driven by the need to convert refinery, offshore platform, and petrochemical fire protection systems. Operators are transitioning to sustainable AFFF to avoid environmental cleanup liabilities and comply with tightening EPA and EU industrial discharge regulations.Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, ChallengesDrivers: The primary catalyst is the statutory mandate to eliminate PFAS. Specifically, the U.S. NDAA required the removal of PFAS-containing foams from military training and operations, creating a massive, government-funded procurement pipeline for certified sustainable alternatives.Opportunities: There is a significant opportunity for producers who can secure formal certifications. Aviation and defense procurement decisions are gated by approval status (such as FAA or Mil-Spec) rather than price. Suppliers who achieve early listing on approved product lists gain a structural advantage in securing multi-year institutional contracts.Trends: A key trend is the bundling of technical services with product supply. Distributors are increasingly offering tank cleaning, compatibility testing, and system requalification services. These capabilities are essential for transitioning legacy systems to fluorine-free foams and help build long-term relationships with petroleum and industrial clients.Challenges: The market faces constraints due to the high cost of system requalification and extended testing timelines. New fluorine-free formulations must pass rigorous, sector-specific performance tests, and the limited number of approved products can slow the pace of conversion despite urgent regulatory deadlines.Country Growth Outlook (CAGR)Country CAGR (2026–2036)United States 18.5%United Kingdom 14.2%Germany 12.8%Australia 11.5%Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately concentrated, with Solberg Company, Perimeter Solutions, Angus Fire, Chemguard, and National Foam accounting for the maximum share of certified fluorine-free foam supply. Competition is centered on performance certification; defense and aviation authorities require formal approval under strict safety standards. Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately concentrated, with Solberg Company, Perimeter Solutions, Angus Fire, Chemguard, and National Foam accounting for the maximum share of certified fluorine-free foam supply. Competition is centered on performance certification; defense and aviation authorities require formal approval under strict safety standards. Leading players are investing heavily in production capacity and vertical integration to support large federal and industrial contracts. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

