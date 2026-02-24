The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Open-Source Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Market is Projected to Grow to $50.03 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $50.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model market has been gaining significant traction in recent years, evolving rapidly as businesses and developers embrace more collaborative and transparent AI technologies. This sector is set to expand even further, driven by key technological advancements and increasing demand across various industries. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, key players, and regional trends shaping this dynamic market.

Current Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Open-Source AI Model Market

The open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model market is experiencing remarkable growth, with its size expected to increase from $19.05 billion in 2025 to $23.08 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The rapid expansion observed during the historical period has been fueled by the rise of collaborative developer communities, greater availability of public datasets for training AI models, the growth of cloud computing infrastructure, demand for cost-effective AI solutions, and the flourishing culture of open-source licensing.

Projected Expansion and Future Potential of the Open-Source AI Model Market

Looking ahead, the open-source AI model market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching a value of $50.03 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period. Key drivers in this phase include the increasing need among enterprises for vendor-neutral AI solutions, stricter regulations requiring AI transparency, the growth of edge AI and on-premise deployments, the spread of generative AI applications across various industries, and rising investments in open-source AI ecosystems. Important trends anticipated during this timeframe involve community-driven innovation with rapid iteration cycles, widespread adoption of open weights large language models tailored for enterprise needs, an expanding ecosystem of open-source AI frameworks and toolchains, a stronger focus on transparency and explainability of AI models, and growth in open-source AI marketplaces and repositories.

Understanding Open-Source AI Models and Their Significance

Open-source artificial intelligence models refer to AI systems whose architecture, trained weights, source code for both training and inference, and often details about training data are publicly accessible. These are typically released under permissive licenses, allowing unrestricted use, modification, study, and redistribution without vendor limitations. This openness enables developers, researchers, and organizations to analyze the internal workings of the models, customize them for specific applications, avoid dependence on proprietary vendors, and encourage collaborative innovation in areas such as natural language processing, computer vision, and generative content creation.

Cloud Computing as a Key Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the open-source AI model market is the rising demand for cloud computing services. Cloud computing provides on-demand access to computing resources like servers, storage, databases, and software via the internet, enabling users to scale and manage these resources flexibly without handling physical infrastructure. This surge in cloud adoption is motivated by its cost efficiency, scalability, flexibility, and support for data-intensive workloads along with remote application access. Open-source AI models complement cloud computing by offering scalable, customizable, and cost-effective AI solutions that can be seamlessly deployed and enhanced across cloud platforms. Furthermore, these models help organizations avoid vendor lock-in and reduce licensing expenses. To illustrate, in April 2025, a report by the American Bar Association noted that about 75% of U.S. attorneys used cloud computing for work tasks—up from 69% in 2023 and around 70% in 2022—highlighting steady growth in enterprise cloud adoption, which broadens the scope for AI solutions delivered via the cloud.

Regional Market Insights for Open-Source Artificial Intelligence Models

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the open-source artificial intelligence model market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on the development and adoption of open-source AI models.

