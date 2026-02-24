The Network Orchestration Market is projected to grow to $15.34 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Network Orchestration Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The network orchestration market is gaining significant traction as modern networks become increasingly complex and demand more efficient management solutions. With advancements in technology and the rise of new communication standards, this market is set to expand rapidly in the coming years. Here’s an in-depth look at the market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of network orchestration.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Network Orchestration Market

The network orchestration market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.13 billion in 2025 to $8.3 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This historical surge is largely driven by the growing complexity of enterprise networks, wider adoption of virtualization technologies, increasing demand for centralized network control, ongoing modernization of telecom infrastructure, and the critical need for enhanced network reliability and uptime.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its strong upward trajectory, reaching $15.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.6%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth include the rapid deployment of 5G networks, the rising use of cloud-native orchestration platforms, greater demand for automated security policy enforcement, the expansion of edge computing connectivity, and rising investments in network analytics and automation technologies. Key trends anticipated to shape this period are automated network provisioning, centralized policy enforcement, real-time traffic optimization, fault detection and troubleshooting, along with performance monitoring and analytics.

Understanding Network Orchestration and Its Role in Modern Networks

Network orchestration involves the automated coordination, management, and optimization of network resources, services, and workflows across both physical and virtual environments. It provides centralized control over network configuration, provisioning, monitoring, and scaling, ensuring networks operate efficiently and reliably. This approach allows networks to dynamically adjust based on changing traffic patterns, application requirements, and security policies across distributed systems.

How Fifth Generation (5G) Networks Propel Network Orchestration Growth

The widespread rollout of fifth generation (5G) networks is a major catalyst driving the network orchestration market. 5G technology offers high-speed, low-latency, and ultra-reliable connectivity that supports real-time data transmission essential for critical applications. The increasing demand for faster mobile data speeds, seamless streaming, and superior connectivity fuels the deployment of these networks. Network orchestration supports 5G by dynamically managing network resources, slices, and services in real time, which ensures high performance, scalability, and efficient end-to-end service delivery.

For example, in July 2024, 5G Americas, a US-based trade body, reported that global 5G connections reached nearly 2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, with 185 million new subscriptions added during this period. Projections suggest these numbers will surge to approximately 7.7 billion by 2028. This rapid expansion of 5G networks is significantly boosting the demand for network orchestration solutions.

Regional Overview Highlighting Network Orchestration Market Trends

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the network orchestration market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographies including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics.

