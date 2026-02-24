Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina leads strategic dialogue on advancing women’s leadership in South Africa’s energy transition, 25 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will lead a strategic dialogue on advancing women’s leadership in South Africa’s energy transition on Wednesday, 25 February, in Johannesburg.

Taking place on the sidelines of the South African National Energy Development Institute’s (SANEDI) Annual Energy Conference, which begins tomorrow (Tuesday, 24 February), the Wednesday breakfast session, will be themed “Elevating Women in Energy: Driving Innovation, Inclusion, and Leadership in South Africa’s Energy Sector.”

Dr Gina will be joined by key women leaders in the sector, including Ms Morwesi Thonga, Chairperson of the EWSETA Board, and Ms Bertha Dlamini, Head of African Women in Energy and Power.

Following the breakfast session, the spotlight will be on projects funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), to examine how science, technology, skills development, and policy can drive an inclusive, innovation-led energy future.

The Department’s Director-General, Dr Mlungisi Cele, will engage stakeholders on DSTI-funded energy projects, including outputs from the Hydrogen and Energy RDI Flagship Programmes.

The broader conference is themed “Catalysing Just, Sustainable and Digital Energy Transition for Africa and Beyond”.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday 25 February 2026

Time: 07:00 – 09:00

Venue: Radisson Blu OR Tambo (Ekurhuleni ICC)

Media enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates