MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over industrial sewing machines in OR Tambo District, 24 Feb

The MEC for Agriculture in the Eastern Cape Nonceba Kontsiwe will tomorrow (Tuesday, 24 February) officially handover 40 industrial sewing machines to 20 enterprises in the OR Tambo District.

The handover to be held at the Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (TARDI) forms part of the department’s efforts to develop the Clothing and Textile enterprises as a sector that promotes small businesses.

The initiative is especially aimed at unemployed communities, especially women, youth and people living with disabilities.

Since 2017 the department has supported a total of 1 098 clothing and textile businesses, with 4,234 beneficiaries – handing over industrial and domestic machines, sewing equipment and fabrics.

So far, the department has invested more than R28 million and in the current financial year, the Department spent more than R2,2 million to support 103 enterprises with 209 sewing machines.

MEC Kontsiwe has been consistent in urging beneficiaries of this programme to work harder so that they can develop and sell their clothes at high-end clothing retail stories.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover of these essential trading tools.

Details of the event:

Venue: Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (TARDI)

Date: 24 February 2026

Time: 10am

To RSVP or media inquiries please contact: Mr Atule Joka on 071 688 4231 or Ms Olwethu Batyi on 082 956 4633

#GovZAUpdates

