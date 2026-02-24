Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi attends NPA Aspirant Prosecutor Programme Graduation, 27 Feb

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, MP, supported by the Deputy Minister, Mr Andries Nel, MP, will attend the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Aspirant Prosecutor Programme graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will also be attended by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Andy Mothibi.

Members of the media are invited to cover the graduation of more than 70 aspirant prosecutors appointed during the 2025 intake, who have successfully completed the programme required for entry into the prosecution service.

The Aspirant Prosecutor Programme is a structured 12-month in-service training initiative designed to equip law graduates with practical prosecutorial skills and courtroom experience.

The programme plays a critical role in strengthening prosecutorial capacity, particularly within the front line courts, and contributes to the NPA’s broader mandate of delivering justice and upholding the rule of law.

Media Details

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: NPA Auditorium, 123 Westlake Avenue, Weavind Park, Silverton, Pretoria

RSVP: Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Phindi Mjonondwane on 083 402 4787 or HMjonondwane@npa.gov.za or Victor Mateane Phala on 084 888 5162 or Vphala@justice.gov.za.

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

