Minister Ronald Lamola leads South African delegation at 61st Session of United Nations Human Rights Council, 23 to 25 Feb

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, is leading the South African delegation at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) and the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva from 23 to 25 February 2026.

South Africa’s prominent role at the session is underscored by its recent re-election to the Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term, a resounding affirmation of international confidence in our leadership in the global human rights landscape. Building on this mandate, South Africa is advancing a comprehensive human rights agenda focused on equality, dignity, and multilateral cooperation.

Advancing the Fight Against Racism on the 25th Anniversary of the DDPA

This year’s session holds profound significance as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA). As the host of the landmark 2001 World Conference Against Racism and the penholder for all DDPA initiatives, South Africa remains the pivotal force driving its implementation.

“The fight against racism is not a relic of the past; it is a pressing reality,” said Minister Lamola. “The DDPA remains our most comprehensive blueprint for action. As we mark 25 years, we must move from commitment to concrete strategy. The DDPA@25 Road Map before the Council is an opportunity to renew our global resolve to address racism.”

South Africa’s priorities in the Council are directly aligned with this mission and include:

Strengthening global action against racism, racial discrimination, and related intolerances, with a victim-centred approach as outlined in the DDPA.

Supporting the development of a landmark UN Declaration on the human rights of people of African descent, a crucial step toward addressing historical and systemic injustices.

Advancing socio-economic rights as a fundamental pillar of reducing inequality and promoting inclusive development for all.

The urgency of this work is highlighted by the UNESCO Global Outlook on Racism and Discrimination, which reveals that race accounts for 38% of reported discrimination cases worldwide, followed by sex and gender (33%) and ethnicity (20%).

Protecting the Vulnerable in a World of Crises

In the face of global challenges such as increased conflict, climate change, and inequality, South Africa is calling for enhanced protection for the most vulnerable.

Furthermore, South Africa is reaffirming its commitment to constructive cooperation with all UN human rights mechanisms, including Special Procedures and the Universal Periodic Review, reinforcing the universality and indivisibility of all human rights.

Revitalising the Conference on Disarmament

At the Conference on Disarmament, Minister Lamola is championing efforts to revitalise the body to fulfil its mandate as the world’s single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum.

“As long-standing advocates for a world free of nuclear weapons, we cannot afford to let the Conference on Disarmament remain deadlocked,” Minister Lamola added. “We must inject new political will to negotiate binding instruments that are essential for international peace and security.”

South Africa’s integrated diplomatic approach in Geneva underscores its unwavering belief that human dignity, racial justice, and global security are inextricably linked. Through its leadership on both the Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, South Africa continues to build bridges and drive a progressive agenda for a more just and peaceful world through a strengthened multilateral system of global governance.

