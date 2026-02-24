All Sports News Appoints Yunni Lee as Chinese-Language Sports Correspondent

Yunni Lee, Chinese-Language Sports Correspondent

Appointment expands multilingual sports reporting and international coverage for Chinese-speaking audiences across broadcast and digital platforms.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports News (ASN), the global sports news division of All Sports Television Network, today announced the appointment of Ms. Yunni Lee as Chinese-Language Sports Correspondent. Her appointment expands the organization’s multilingual sports coverage and strengthens its reach among Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide.

Lee, whose appointment became effective February 10, 2026, is producing original sports journalism in Chinese and English for broadcast television, digital, and streaming platforms across the All Sports ecosystem. Her reporting includes written sports news coverage, video news reports, and voiceover storytelling focused on professional, collegiate, and international sports.

All Sports Television Network broadcasts sports programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, reaching approximately 15 million television households across the United States, with additional distribution through digital and streaming platforms including Roku and Amazon Fire TV. All Sports News provides global sports coverage across television, web, and social media platforms and collaborates with journalists and media partners in multiple countries.

“Yunni Lee brings strong journalistic instincts, multilingual reporting ability, and a global perspective to our newsroom,” said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network and All Sports News. “Her appointment strengthens our commitment to delivering comprehensive international sports coverage and expands our ability to serve Chinese-speaking audiences with timely, professional sports journalism.”

As Chinese-Language Sports Correspondent, Lee contributes written sports news stories, on-camera and voiceover video reports, and interviews with athletes and sports figures. Her reporting appears across All Sports News programming and digital platforms and supports the organization’s expanding international sports coverage.

All Sports News continues to grow its global reporting presence and remains committed to delivering diverse and inclusive sports journalism to audiences throughout the United States and abroad.

