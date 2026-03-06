Ben Vereen to Receive Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by Wayne Brady on March 29 in Beverly Hills

The Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation founded by Julian L. Bannister and Yannick Jules-Bannister, honors the acclaimed entertainer, Tony Award winner, and Emmy Nominee Ben Vereen with the Lifetime Achievement Award on March 29 in Beverly Hills. Actor, Host, and Comedian Wayne Brady will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ben Vereen. The celebration includes live performances by Freda Payne, Elaine Gibbs & NuSoul Band, Major, CeCe Peniston, Former Ladies of the Supremes, Thea Austin, and Diana Tash. Cultural Icon and Trailblazer Garrett Morris, to receive the Pioneer Award, to be presented by his Cooley High co-star Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs. Hosted by Kym Whitley and Caroline Rhea, the 2nd Annual CFB Foundation Heart of Gold Awards Gala is set for March 29, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Green Carpet arrivals are from 4 p.m. Kabara Vereen, daughter of honoree Ben Vereen, shared a heartfelt reflection at the Heart of Gold Gala launch reception, hosted by founders Julian L. Bannister and Yannick Jules-Bannister, highlighting the importance of dignity and visibility for the senior community.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation, founded by the dynamic duo Julian L. Bannister and Yannick Jules-Bannister, will honor individuals who advocate for the aging. One of the highlights of the evening is the Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed on the acclaimed entertainer, Tony Award winner, and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen . His award will be presented by 5-time Emmy winner and Grammy-nominated Actor, Host, and Comedian Wayne Brady at the 2nd Annual CFB Foundation Heart of Gold Awards Gala on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Green Carpet arrivals are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m."The gala will be hosted by award-winning actresses and comedians Kym Whitley and Caroline Rhea, bringing an evening of elegance, entertainment, and impact to one of Beverly Hills’ most anticipated philanthropic events," said Julian L. Bannister, CFB Foundation Co-Founder and President and CEO.Esteemed Heart of Gold honorees include:• Award-winning Legendary Actress Lynn Whitfield is the recipient of the Trailblazer Award• Cultural Icon and Trailblazer Garrett Morris, to receive the Pioneer Award, to be presented by his Cooley High co-star and longtime friend Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs• Judge Mablean Ephriam, Founder of the Mablean Ephriam Foundation and star of Justice with Judge Mablean, to receive the Legacy of Distinction Award• Clara Chiu-Torres, Vice President of Development at Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL), is the recipient of the Aging Ally AwardLive performances will be provided by entertainers Freda Payne, Elaine Gibbs & NuSoul Band, Major, CeCe Peniston, Former Ladies of the Supremes, Thea Austin, and Diana Tash. Winner of Alpha TV's The Bachelor (Greek season 2) Athena Vas, a Greek American author, educator, TV personality, bodybuilding champion, and motivational powerhouse, shares her story of becoming a caregiver to her mom at 22. Vas helped her mom relearn how to walk, talk, and live again."The Heart of Gold Awards Gala supports the Senior Support Movement, a growing initiative that combats loneliness, neglect, and isolation among elderly Americans," said Julian L. Bannister. According to the foundation, 11,000 Americans turn 65 every day. By 2054, nearly 23 percent of Americans will be 65 years or older. Yet less than 2 percent of philanthropic funding goes to senior causes.Founded nearly two years ago, the Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation was established following a deeply personal family experience.“When my grandmother told us she felt like she did not belong anymore, that changed everything,” said Bannister. "Yannick and I made a promise that no senior would feel lonely, neglected, or undervalued again. What you are witnessing through our programs is the very thing we implemented to lift her spirits. Sometimes it is a 30-second phone call. Sometimes it is 15 minutes of conversation. That small act can change an entire day.”CFB Foundation Co-Founder, Vice President and CFO Yannick Jules-Bannister added, “Everyone says they support children because they are our future. But what happens when those children become seniors? Do we forget them? Aging is a universal journey. If we do not advocate for dignity now, we will one day face the same gaps ourselves. This movement is about honoring those who built the foundations we stand on.”Managing Director of the CFB Foundation, Trinh Clark, said the mission reflects a shared human experience. “Belonging does not expire with age. Our seniors deserve connection, voice, and community. Through sponsorships, volunteer engagement, and advocacy, we are building a space where every generation knows they matter.”Kabara Vereen, daughter of honoree Ben Vereen, shared a heartfelt reflection during the Heart of Gold Gala launch reception hosted by founders Julian L. Bannister and Yannick Jules Bannister, emphasizing the importance of honoring aging with dignity and ensuring the senior community remains visible, valued, and celebrated. “Precious people, I met both of them [Julian and Yannick] a couple of weeks ago, and we started talking about the foundation. My dad is being honored by the CFB Foundation, and I was heartened by the mission. My father has been in the entertainment business since he was six years old. He has known fame and recognition his entire life. About a year ago, he was playing the Hollywood Bowl, and I was checking him into a hotel. He is very mild-mannered and easy with people, but he became upset when the attendant spoke only to me and did not acknowledge him. Here is my father, who has been famous all my life, and he felt invisible.”“We have also navigated health journeys with him, and there are moments within the medical system where he has felt unseen. That is something we battle every day as a family. Aging is not something to hide. It is something to honor.”“The CFB Foundation understands something this country sometimes forgets. Our elders are not burdens. They are libraries. They are bridges. They are living testimonies of survival, sacrifice, and wisdom. This work is about access to care, protection of dignity, combating isolation, supporting caregivers, and advocating for policies that defend the vulnerable.”“In a time when too many elders feel invisible, you are saying, ‘We see you. We value you. We will protect you.’ As someone who has walked many stages in life and now walks in the season of elderhood myself, I know how powerful it is to be treated not as someone fading, but as someone still becoming. May we continue to build a country that does not discard its elders but honors them as the foundation upon which everything else stands.”Media & Sponsorship Contact InformationFor press credentials and talent submissions, and to request interviews with the founder and honorees, contact Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.For tickets, tables, gift bag donations, and sponsorships, contact info@cfbfoundation.org.About the CFB FoundationThe Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation is a haven of compassion and support for our cherished elderly community. The Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation is a haven of compassion and support for our cherished elderly community. In a world that often rushes forward, the foundation stands still to acknowledge the profound wisdom, life experiences, and contributions our seniors possess.The foundation enriches the lives of the elderly by providing not only essential care but also genuine companionship and comprehensive programs that engage seniors within their homes or senior facilities. The mission ensures that every senior understands that their value has increased, not decreased, while fostering purpose, accomplishment, and dignity. The organization is committed to creating a warm and nurturing environment where every individual feels valued and understood.

