Trends & Analysis of the Multimodal Product Search Market by Application, Industry, Region & Segment with Forecasts 2030

The Business Research Company's Multimodal Product Search Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The multimodal product search market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. This innovative search method, which integrates various input types such as text, images, and voice, is enhancing how users discover products online. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future prospects for this dynamic industry.

Multimodal Product Search Market Size and Projected Growth

The multimodal product search market has witnessed remarkable expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.83 billion in 2025 to $4.69 billion in 2026, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. This upward trend during the past period is primarily fueled by the rise of e-commerce platforms, greater adoption of visual search technologies, heightened consumer demand for faster product discovery, expanding mobile shopping habits, and improvements in image recognition precision.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow exponentially, reaching $10.64 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.7%. This strong forecast is supported by advancements in multimodal AI retrieval models, increasing investments in voice-based commerce, the demand for smooth omnichannel retail experiences, growth in real-time search analytics, and the widespread integration of product recommendation systems. Key emerging trends include image-based product discovery, voice-enabled shopping searches, visual similarity matching, real-time catalog indexing, and personalized multimodal recommendations.

Understanding Multimodal Product Search Technology

Multimodal product search technology enables users to locate products by using various input types such as images, text, voice, or sketches. It leverages a combination of computer vision, natural language processing, and AI-driven retrieval methods to interpret queries across these different modalities, providing highly relevant product results. This technology is designed to improve search accuracy and create a seamless user experience, significantly enhancing product discovery on e-commerce and retail platforms.

Expansion of E-commerce as a Growth Catalyst for Multimodal Product Search

The booming e-commerce sector is a critical factor propelling the growth of the multimodal product search market. E-commerce involves buying and selling goods and services via online platforms accessible through the internet, mobile devices, or electronic data interchange networks. The rise of e-commerce is largely due to broader internet access and smartphone penetration, allowing consumers to shop conveniently from anywhere at any time. Multimodal product search supports these operations by enabling faster, more accurate product searches through combined inputs like text, images, and voice, which in turn enhances customer satisfaction, engagement, and conversion rates.

For example, according to the United States Census Bureau in February 2024, total US e-commerce sales for 2023 reached an estimated $1,118.7 billion, representing a 7.6% increase compared to 2022. This growth in online retail directly supports the expanding demand for advanced search technologies such as multimodal product search.

Regional Outlook on Multimodal Product Search Market Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the multimodal product search market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the coming years. The market report covers key geographic segments including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global expansion patterns.

