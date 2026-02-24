Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' 7th Anniversary Event Announced! Vol.1: Original Sticker Gift for Visitors

Limited-Time Offer from March 20 (Fri) – June 30 (Tue)

AWAJI, JAPAN, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," a popular attraction at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori in Japan, will celebrate the 7th anniversary of its opening in spring 2026. To mark this occasion, the limited-time "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held starting Friday, March 20.As the first phase, from Friday, March 20 to Tuesday, June 30, all guests who visit during the event period will receive a special Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Original Sticker. In line with the “7th annversary” theme, there are four designs in total: “Team 7 (NARUTO),” ”Team 7 (BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS),” “Tailed Beasts,” and “Akatsuki.” Stickers will be distributed at random.■ Overview of "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" Vol. 1: "Original Sticker Gift" for All VisitorsEvent Period:March 20 (Fri) – June 30 (Tue), 2026Operating Hours:10:00 – 22:00 (last admission 20:00)Details:All guests who visit during the event period will receive a Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Original Sticker. One sticker will be given at random from among for designs. *Please note that quantities are limited and distribution will end once all stickers have been given out.Location:"NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" inside Nijigen no MoriPrice:Free of charge*Separated attraction admission ticket is required.URL:■ About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■ About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

