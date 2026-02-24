On-Premises Object Storage Software Market Insights: Growth, Share, Competition & Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The demand for efficient data storage solutions is rapidly transforming the landscape of enterprise IT infrastructure. As businesses generate and manage increasing volumes of unstructured data, on-premises object storage software is becoming a critical component for secure, scalable, and cost-effective data management. Below, we explore the current market outlook, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this evolving sector.

Strong Market Growth Prospects for the On-Premises Object Storage Software Market

The on-premises (on-prem) object storage software market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $7.77 billion in 2025 to $8.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This upward trend is largely driven by increasing volumes of unstructured data, heightened enterprise demands for data protection, the need for scalable and cost-efficient storage solutions, the proliferation of digital content and media files, as well as regulatory requirements related to data retention and compliance.

Looking beyond 2026, the market is poised for even faster growth, expected to reach $14.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.8%. Factors fueling this acceleration include the growing adoption of hybrid cloud architectures, the rising need for ransomware-resistant backup systems, expanded use of analytics on unstructured data, demands for sovereign data storage and localization, and the integration of AI-powered data management tools. Key trends anticipated during this period involve increased preference for S3-compatible object storage platforms, broader implementation of data replication and ransomware-resilient designs, unified data management across hybrid environments, growth in long-term archival solutions driven by compliance needs, and the incorporation of high-performance object storage tailored for big data and media workloads.

Understanding On-Premises Object Storage Software and Its Uses

On-premises object storage software enables organizations to store vast amounts of unstructured data locally on their own servers. It is designed to be scalable and durable, offering features such as data replication, versioning, and strict access controls. This software supports efficient retrieval and protection of digital assets while allowing companies to maintain full control over their storage infrastructure, ensuring data privacy and security.

The Growing Need for Scalable Storage Capacity in On-Premises Object Storage

One of the primary forces propelling the growth of the on-premises object storage software market is the increasing demand for scalable storage capacity. This capability allows storage systems to dynamically expand or contract in response to fluctuating data volumes without compromising performance or operational stability. The surge in unstructured data generated by cloud services, analytics applications, and digital content is driving organizations to seek cost-effective and flexible storage solutions that can keep pace with rapid data growth.

Real-world data highlights this trend; for example, Eurostat reported that between 2023 and 2025, the percentage of EU enterprises adopting paid cloud computing services increased from 45.2% to 52.74%, with file storage accounting for 71.53% of cloud service usage in 2025. This clearly shows how the demand for scalable storage is influencing the expansion of on-premises object storage software solutions.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Markets in On-Premises Object Storage

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the on-premises object storage software market, reflecting its advanced IT infrastructure and high enterprise adoption rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also encompasses other regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a holistic view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

