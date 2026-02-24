Producer Zeyu Sun

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its nationwide release on February 12, the high-concept suspense thriller Drunken Women has transformed from an industry-anticipated project into a benchmark for psychological thrillers, garnering rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film’s mind-bending premise of future-self intervention has sparked widespread debate and become a major talking point. Since its announcement, it has attracted significant industry attention and is regarded as a standout suspense release of the year. From concept to final cut, its realization owes much to Executive Producer Zeyu Sun , whose systematic oversight bridged artistic vision and production execution.Unlike traditional suspense films relying on external antagonists, Drunken Women focuses on the "self-conflict" of its pregnant protagonist, Li Qing. While resting in a secluded villa, she discovers that the mastermind behind the unfolding events is her future self, aiming to complete a closed time loop and prevent unforeseen risks. Breaking the typical "single-day loop" narrative, the film builds suspense through "self-versus-self" conflict, demanding precise narrative logic and production control.Zeyu Sun's management has been key to this complex project. From the early stages, he tackled the challenge of "executing multi-timeline storytelling" by proposing "narrative logic engineering." He led the creation of a multi-timeline logic matrix, breaking down characters' states, emotional arcs, and visual cues into quantifiable production metrics aligned with the shooting schedule. This allowed the directing, cinematography, and art departments to maintain a clear execution path through intricate temporal shifts.To avoid "floating creativity," Zeyu Sun organized multiple pre-production simulations, systematically planning key scenes like confined-space tension and visualized psychological pressure. Clarifying pacing and visual focus in advance reduced on-set trial-and-error and ensured consistency between narrative tone and visual style. Industry professionals view this as a model for industrializing high-concept suspense production.From a content perspective, the film explores fate and self-redemption through the confrontation of "present self" and "future self." Zeyu Sun participated in script refinement, balancing market appeal and thematic depth. His strategy of running suspense and emotional arcs in parallel allows Li Qing's emotional journey to intertwine with the suspense narrative, enhancing resonance across audiences.On production management, Zeyu Sun established an integrated workflow, setting standards for budget allocation, shooting schedules, and post-production processes. This ensured steady progress and laid a strong foundation for marketing and distribution.As suspense films face increasing competition, Drunken Women offers a fresh creative reference. Zeyu Sun's production practice highlights the Executive Producer's critical role—not only as a manager but as a facilitator of creative realization. With its release approaching, the film, combining genre innovation with thematic depth, is poised for market evaluation and may inspire the development of high-concept Chinese genre cinema.

