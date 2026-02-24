Open-Source Hardware Market to Reach US Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising IoT and Connected Device Adoption

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The open-source hardware industry has been gaining substantial traction as more individuals and organizations embrace its collaborative and customizable nature. This sector is set to experience significant growth driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for flexible hardware solutions. Below is an in-depth look at the market’s size, key drivers, and regional outlook.

Projected Expansion of the Open-Source Hardware Market Size

The open-source hardware market has seen impressive growth recently and is poised to continue this upward trajectory. Market value is forecasted to rise from $28.25 billion in 2025 to $31 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in past years has been fueled by the expansion of maker and DIY communities, the availability of affordable prototyping tools, broader adoption of open-source licenses, a surge in educational robotics programs, and the increasing popularity of microcontrollers among hobbyists.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $45.33 billion by 2030, growing at an even stronger CAGR of 10.0%. This future expansion is driven by rising enterprise demand for customizable hardware platforms, the rapid development of smart home and IoT devices, growing interest in sustainable and repairable hardware solutions, the growth of STEM education initiatives, and the increasing need for fast hardware prototyping. Notable trends during this period include the rising use of open hardware design repositories, enhanced community collaboration, wider adoption of open-source microcontrollers and single-board computers in DIY projects, increased demand for adaptable platforms for education and research, expansion of open firmware and device driver ecosystems to improve hardware interoperability, and growth of online marketplaces distributing open hardware kits and components.

Understanding Open-Source Hardware and Its Value

Open-source hardware consists of physical products whose design files, schematics, and documentation are openly shared to enable anyone to study, modify, and reproduce them. This approach fosters collaborative innovation by allowing communities and companies to enhance and customize hardware without the restrictions of proprietary licenses. It encourages transparency and knowledge sharing, offering developers, researchers, and businesses the ability to improve existing designs, reduce development costs, and create tailored solutions freely.

How The Open-Source Hardware Market Is Being Propelled by IoT

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the open-source hardware market is the increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices. These devices, embedded with sensors, software, and network connectivity, enable real-time data collection, exchange, and automated decision-making across consumer, industrial, and enterprise sectors. The rising demand for real-time monitoring and automation solutions fuels this trend. Open-source hardware supports IoT by providing transparent, customizable, and interoperable hardware designs that cut development times and expenses while facilitating rapid innovation. For instance, in May 2023, IoT Analytics GmbH reported that connected IoT devices surged 18% in 2022, reaching 14.3 billion units, with expectations of 16.7 billion in 2023. This growing IoT ecosystem is a key driver behind the expanding open-source hardware market.

Regional Market Dynamics in the Open-Source Hardware Industry

As of 2025, North America held the largest share of the open-source hardware market, benefitting from a strong technology ecosystem and high adoption rates. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the coming years, driven by increasing industrialization, expanding maker communities, and rising investment in technology education. Other regions covered in market analyses include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global expansion of this dynamic market.

