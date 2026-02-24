K Altman Law Responds to Broad + Liberty on Student-Athlete Fairness, Privacy, and Silence in School Sports Disputes

Student-athletes and families deserve clear policies, lawful process, and the ability to raise concerns without fear of retaliation. Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law issued the following statement in response to a Broad + Liberty report highlighting concerns from Pennsylvania parents and student-athletes regarding fairness, privacy, and the fear of speaking up in girls’ school sports competitions. The article also references litigation involving K Altman Law and a Pennsylvania family. (Original article: Broad + Liberty) The article describes allegations from a former high school athlete and her mother that repeated competition against a male athlete in girls’ races affected competitive outcomes and created concern about how schools and governing bodies were handling objections. It further reports that K Altman Law founder Keith Altman filed litigation in January 2025, that the case was dismissed in federal court, and that an appeal was pursued."K Altman Law represents students and families nationwide in education-related matters, and one principle remains constant: students and parents should not be intimidated, marginalized, or chilled from raising good-faith concerns about fairness, privacy, and policy compliance," said Keith Altman, Founder of K Altman Law."When schools and athletic institutions face difficult and emotionally charged issues, silence is not a strategy. Institutions need clear policies, consistent procedures, and respectful communication that protects all students while ensuring concerns are addressed through lawful channels."K Altman Law emphasized that school disputes involving athletics, student discipline, Title IX-related concerns, and student rights require careful, fact-specific analysis. The firm encourages families to document incidents, preserve communications, and seek timely guidance when they believe a school or athletic authority has failed to provide clear process or has discouraged student speech.K Altman Law’s Position• Adopt clear written policies and communication protocols for addressing athlete and parent concerns.• Ensure students are not retaliated against for raising concerns in good faith.• Apply policies consistently and transparently.• Provide families with prompt access to complaint pathways and decision-making processes.• Recognize the emotional and educational impact that unresolved disputes can have on students.The firm also notes that legal standards, school policies, and available remedies can vary materially by jurisdiction and by the posture of the dispute (administrative, athletic association, school discipline, civil rights, or litigation).About K Altman LawK Altman Law is a national education-focused law firm representing students and families in matters involving student defense, special education, Title IX, civil rights, and related school disputes. The firm advises on administrative advocacy and litigation strategy in appropriate matters across a range of educational settings.

