Minister John Steenhuisen celebrates official representing the country at the World Shearing Championships in New Zealand

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, is delighted to celebrate Mr Andries Pretorius, an Agricultural Training Officer from the Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute (GADI), who is currently in New Zealand representing South Africa as a judge at the 2026 Golden Shearers World Shearing & Wool Handling Championships.

The Championship is the world’s most prestigious sheep shearing event. It was founded in Masterton, New Zealand, and been held in the town’s War Memorial Stadium in March since 1961. The Golden Shearers Championships in Masterton is considered the “mecca” for sheep shearers. Before the main competition begins in March, Mr Pretorius and the South African team are currently stationed on a New Zealand farm for a week-long practice session to acclimate to local conditions and different sheep breeds. The main competition will be held from 3 March 2026 until 8 March 2026.

With over 11 years of experience in the industry and nine years as a judge at the South African National Championships, Mr Pretorius was the natural choice for the South African Sheep Shearing Federation (SASSF) for this international assignment. His participation brings immense value to the Department of Agriculture, as he will bring home world-class insights to share with students at the Grootfontein Agricultural College.

“We are all proud to have Andries representing us on the world stage. It is a huge honour to have one of our own recognised as a world-class expert, and it shows the high standard of training we provide at Grootfontein.

“On behalf of the entire department, I want to wish Andries the very best of luck with his judging duties.

“We are standing behind him and the rest of the South African team as they show the world what we can do,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

