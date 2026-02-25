SimiGo Invites MWC Barcelona 2026 Attendees to Experience eSIM-as-a-Service
Visitors to Hall 6, Stand 6F82 Can Test the SimiGo Mobile App, Access the eSIM Partner Portal, and Receive 100% Cashback on Wallet Top-Ups
Following the unveiling of Cerqle’s Connectivity Operating System, SimiGo will demonstrate how travel brands, airlines, OTAs, fintech platforms, and enterprises can launch global eSIM services in minutes — without building or operating a telecom network.
📍 Visit us at Fira Gran Via
Hall 6 — Stand 6F82
Experience eSIM-as-a-Service Firsthand
MWC attendees will be able to:
• Download the SimiGo mobile app on-site
• Instantly activate global eSIM connectivity
• Access the live partner dashboard portal
• See real-time provisioning across 190+ countries
• Sign up for the eSIM-as-a-Service B2B platform
“Partners can experience the full onboarding flow, activation process, and monetization model directly from the show floor,” said the SimiGo Team.
MWC Exclusive: 100% Cashback
To celebrate Barcelona, SimiGo is offering an on-site exclusive:
Anyone who downloads the SimiGo app and tops up their wallet will receive:
100% cashback credited to their wallet balance
The cashback can be used for global data plans anytime they travel — with no expiration.
Simply:
Scan → Download → Activate → Travel Connected
Built for Travel & Digital Platforms
SimiGo enables businesses to embed:
• Prepaid global data plans
• Instant QR activation
• Pay-as-you-go roaming alternatives
• White-label mobile connectivity
• API-first telecom integration
Ideal for:
• Travel Agencies
• Online Travel Platforms
• Airlines
• Corporate Travel Desks
• Fintech & Card Issuers
• Super Apps
As global travel increases and digital services converge, connectivity is becoming an embedded utility — not a standalone product.
SimiGo demonstrates how any brand can:
• Offer global eSIM under its own name
• Control pricing and margins
• Avoid carrier negotiations
• Launch within days
The platform is already production-ready and supporting global orchestration with carrier-agnostic infrastructure.
Book a Meeting
Attendees can schedule a private demo or partnership discussion at:
sales@simigo.ai
Or visit Hall 6, Stand 6F82 during MWC Barcelona 2026.
About SimiGo
SimiGo is a global eSIM orchestration platform enabling businesses to launch and manage embedded mobile connectivity across 190+ countries. Designed for travel brands, telecom partners, and digital platforms, SimiGo provides white-label deployment, API integration, and centralized control.
About Telmobil Inc.
Telmobil Inc. provides carrier-agnostic eSIM infrastructure and global mobile orchestration for enterprises and digital platforms worldwide.
