SimiGo Invites MWC Barcelona 2026 Attendees to Experience eSIM-as-a-Service

Operating System CPAAS Let's Connect! Stay online Everywhere! Global Connectivity! Install once. Use forever.

Visitors to Hall 6, Stand 6F82 Can Test the SimiGo Mobile App, Access the eSIM Partner Portal, and Receive 100% Cashback on Wallet Top-Ups

This is not a concept demo — it’s live infrastructure,” — SimiGo Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, SimiGo will give attendees the opportunity to experience its production-ready eSIM-as-a-Service platform live on the exhibition floor.Following the unveiling of Cerqle’s Connectivity Operating System , SimiGo will demonstrate how travel brands, airlines, OTAs, fintech platforms, and enterprises can launch global eSIM services in minutes — without building or operating a telecom network.📍 Visit us at Fira Gran ViaHall 6 — Stand 6F82Experience eSIM-as-a-Service FirsthandMWC attendees will be able to:• Download the SimiGo mobile app on-site• Instantly activate global eSIM connectivity• Access the live partner dashboard portal• See real-time provisioning across 190+ countries“Partners can experience the full onboarding flow, activation process, and monetization model directly from the show floor,” said the SimiGo Team.MWC Exclusive: 100% CashbackTo celebrate Barcelona, SimiGo is offering an on-site exclusive:Anyone who downloads the SimiGo app and tops up their wallet will receive:100% cashback credited to their wallet balanceThe cashback can be used for global data plans anytime they travel — with no expiration.Simply:Scan → Download → Activate → Travel ConnectedBuilt for Travel & Digital PlatformsSimiGo enables businesses to embed:• Prepaid global data plans• Instant QR activation• Pay-as-you-go roaming alternatives• White-label mobile connectivity• API-first telecom integrationIdeal for:• Travel Agencies• Online Travel Platforms• Airlines• Corporate Travel Desks• Fintech & Card Issuers• Super AppsAs global travel increases and digital services converge, connectivity is becoming an embedded utility — not a standalone product.SimiGo demonstrates how any brand can:• Offer global eSIM under its own name• Control pricing and margins• Avoid carrier negotiations• Launch within daysThe platform is already production-ready and supporting global orchestration with carrier-agnostic infrastructure.Book a MeetingAttendees can schedule a private demo or partnership discussion at:sales@simigo.aiOr visit Hall 6, Stand 6F82 during MWC Barcelona 2026.About SimiGoSimiGo is a global eSIM orchestration platform enabling businesses to launch and manage embedded mobile connectivity across 190+ countries. Designed for travel brands, telecom partners, and digital platforms, SimiGo provides white-label deployment, API integration, and centralized control.About Telmobil Inc.Telmobil Inc. provides carrier-agnostic eSIM infrastructure and global mobile orchestration for enterprises and digital platforms worldwide.

Global eSIM for Travel & Business | Easy, Affordable Connectivity Worldwide! Beyond Roaming with SimiGo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.