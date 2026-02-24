Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Growlersburg Conservation Camp

GEORGETOWN – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away today from Growlersburg Conservation Camp in El Dorado County.

At approximately 8 p.m, staff discovered camp participant Juan David Veramancini was missing from the camp during a head count. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Veramancini was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Veramancini and notification was made to local law enforcement

Veramancini, 49, was last seen wearing an orange beanie, orange jacket and could be in orange pants or gray sweatpants with white tennis shoes or black boots. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, however, is currently bald.

Veramancini was received from Orange County on July 1, 2024. He was sentenced to ten years for first-degree burglary.

Anyone who sees Veramancini or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 911, or contact Special Agent Keeney at 916-210-9159. Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

