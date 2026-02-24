Employment Hero Named Among Best Australian & New Zealand Companies by G2

Ranked #6 on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, officially a Top 10 software company in ANZ

AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employment Hero, the global leader in HR, hiring and payroll software, today announced it has been ranked #6 on G2’s 2026 list of the Best Australian and New Zealand Companies, officially positioning the company as a Top 10 software company in ANZ.This ranking places Employment Hero alongside global category leaders such as Canva and Atlassian, and establishes it as the highest-ranked workforce management platform in the region.The G2 Best Software Awards are often referred to as the “People’s Choice Awards” of the tech industry. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 determines its rankings through a rigorous analysis of authentic, verified reviews from real users. G2 reaches more than 100 million buyers annually.To be ranked #6 out of more than 1,100 software vendors across Australia and New Zealand marks a significant milestone for Employment Hero. The recognition reflects the trust placed in the platform by more than 350,000 businesses managing HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement through its AI-powered employment operating system. “This award matters because it’s decided by the people who use our platform every day,” said Ben Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Employment Hero. “Ranking #6 across all software companies in Australia and New Zealand, and as the highest-ranked workforce management platform, shows businesses are choosing a better way to manage employment. I am so proud of our team: we now support more than 350,000 businesses facilitating over A$140 billion in annual payments, reflecting real scale and a clear shift toward AI-powered infrastructure that takes care of the whole employment process, from recruitment through to payroll.”The ranking is built on honest feedback and ratings from G2 users, who evaluated Employment Hero on:Ease of use – How quickly teams can adopt and benefit from the platformCustomer satisfaction – The quality of support and overall user experienceMarket presence – Growth and momentum as the world’s leading AI Employment Operating SystemTo view the full list of winners and learn more about G2’s methodology, visit:Media contactMarina HolmesGlobal Head of Communications, Employment Heromarina.holmes@employmenthero.comAbout G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.About Employment HeroEmployment Hero is the global authority on employment, offering a world-leading Employment Operating System (eOS) that simplifies and optimises every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools with the groundbreaking employment superapp, EH Work, which integrates career management and financial wellbeing. Serving over 350,000 businesses and managing more than 2.5 million employees worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organisations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. By revolutionising the employment marketplace, Employment Hero is making employment easier, more valuable, and rewarding for everyone.

