Song 'Burnin’ Vein' by Michael Martin Murphey, Karla K. Morton and Alan Birkelbach Wins 2026 Western Heritage Award

RATON, NM, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey and Texas Poets Laureate Karla K. Morton and Alan Birkelbach have received a 2026 Western Heritage Award from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Their song “Burnin’ Vein,” with music by Murphey and lyrics by Morton and Birkelbach, won in the Outstanding Original Western Composition category.“Burnin’ Vein” is both a poem and one of nine original songs included in the special-edition book/CD “Santa Fe Trail: Chasing the Big West,” published in March 2025 by Madville Publishing . The collaborative project seeks to preserve the 200-year history of the Santa Fe Trail by carrying its cultural legacy forward through the words of Morton and Birkelbach, the music of Murphey and the art of Bob Boze Bell.Murphey was named Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1983 and is known for hits including “Wildfire” and “What’s Forever For.” In addition to Grammy nominations and multiple music hall of fame inductions, Murphey received the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Western Heritage Award, recognizing more than 50 years of contributions to Western music.Morton and Birkelbach, both multi-award-winning writers and Texas Poets Laureate, wrote the book’s poems and lyrics while traveling more than 250,000 miles over four years to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks. The journey culminated in their award-winning poetry and photography book “The National Parks: A Century of Grace,” published by TCU Press and now in its second printing. The book’s introduction was written by Murphey.“A quarter-million miles exploring the national parks creates a lot of hours to fill,” Birkelbach said. “As we visited each one, we wrote poems about it, but we also wrote about other things we had seen, experienced, felt or imagined – many inspired by the Santa Fe Trail region.”The song “Burnin’ Vein”– a poem and traditional Western composition – tells the story of a New Mexico mining disaster, reflecting the grit and resilience of the American West while honoring miners everywhere who risked their lives to sustain the world.“In the Old West,” Murphey said, “songs were shared by pioneers, cattlemen, ranchers, painted ladies, and even gunslingers as a way of keeping the West alive. I have always been drawn to songs about the love of the land, the strength of the prairie folks, the dusty trails, the mythic tales, and the legends of a bygone era. I admire these Westerners for their stubborn determination and deep love of life. That’s what I celebrate in my music and why I was drawn to this collaborative work with Karla and Alan.”Murphey, Morton and Birkelbach will be honored April 11, 2026, during the 65th Western Heritage Awards at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, where they will receive the museum’s bronze “Wrangler” sculpture. The Western Heritage Awards were established in 1961 to honor individuals for their contributions to literature, music, film and television reflecting the American West.The limited-edition book/CD is available through Madville Publishing, Amazon and Murphey’s official store. The “Burnin’ Vein” single is available on major music streaming platforms.

