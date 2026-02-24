SixthShop Releases Flagship Case Study Showing 312 Percent Growth in AI Shopping Visibility

Ninety day case study results showing improvements in AI shopping visibility, with AI Readiness Score rising from 31 to 79 and AI driven traffic increasing by 312 percent.

A direct to consumer fashion brand achieved 312 percent growth in AI driven traffic in 90 days by optimizing product catalogs for AI shopping visibility.

Optimizing for AI shopping visibility determines whether products are eligible to appear in AI generated answers, not just whether they rank in traditional search results.” — Abhishek Pandey

NEW YORK CITY, NY, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SixthShop, an AI shopping visibility platform for Shopify merchants, today announced the release of its first flagship case study. The study documents how a direct to consumer womens fashion brand increased AI driven referral traffic by 312 percent in 90 days by improving AI shopping visibility across modern AI powered shopping and search systems.

The case study highlights how e commerce discovery is shifting as AI assistants increasingly influence how consumers find and evaluate products. While traditional search engine optimization remains important, visibility within AI generated shopping responses now depends on machine readable commerce signals rather than keywords alone.

Abhishek Pandey, Founder of SixthShop, said the results demonstrate how brands can unlock a new discovery channel.

SixthShop helps Shopify merchants improve AI shopping visibility without agencies or custom development. This case study shows that aligning product data with how AI systems evaluate and cite products can drive significant traffic growth, even for brands that already perform well in traditional search.

Key Findings at a Glance

The featured brand is a direct to consumer womens fashion retailer generating approximately 4.2 million dollars in annual revenue. The brand operates on the Shopify platform.

The optimization period ran from November 2025 to February 2026.

The primary outcome was a 312 percent increase in AI driven referral traffic.

A secondary outcome was a substantial improvement in AI shopping visibility and product eligibility for AI citation.

What Is AI Driven Traffic and AI Shopping Visibility

AI driven traffic refers to referral visits generated when AI assistants surface products directly within conversational answers, shopping recommendations, or AI generated overviews rather than traditional search result pages.

AI shopping visibility describes how easily a product can be discovered, evaluated, and cited by AI systems. This visibility is determined by factors such as structured data, product attributes, commerce policies, media quality, and intent coverage.

Products with high AI shopping visibility are more likely to appear in AI generated shopping responses for high intent commercial queries.

The Discovery Gap Facing Shopify Brands

Prior to working with SixthShop, the featured brand demonstrated strong traditional search performance, including stable organic traffic, high domain authority, and first page keyword rankings. Despite this success, an AI Readiness Audit revealed that most products were not eligible for AI shopping recommendations.

At the start of the engagement, the brands average AI Readiness Score across its catalog was 31 out of 100. Seventy nine percent of products were classified as not ready for AI citation due to missing structured data, incomplete shipping and returns information, limited product intent coverage, and weak media signals.

This gap showed that strong traditional SEO performance does not automatically translate into AI shopping visibility.

How SixthShop Improved AI Shopping Visibility

All optimizations were completed using the SixthShop self serve Shopify app within the merchants existing admin environment.

Each product was evaluated using a catalog wide AI Readiness Score across four weighted categories including schema and trust signals, content and intent alignment, media quality, and commerce eligibility. Products with the highest potential revenue impact were prioritized for optimization.

Product titles and descriptions were optimized using brand safe AI designed to align with how AI assistants parse and summarize product information. All updates remained fully reviewable and reversible by the merchant.

Product specific frequently asked questions were generated for top performing products, improving commerce eligibility and enabling structured FAQ data.

A unified JSON LD structured data block was deployed across the catalog, incorporating product data, shipping details, return policies, and FAQ information. Policy data was configured centrally and applied consistently across all products.

Image metadata was enhanced through consistent AI generated alt text applied across product images, strengthening media signals used by AI retrieval systems.

Measured Results After 90 Days

After 90 days, the brands average AI Readiness Score increased from 31 to 79 out of 100, representing a 155 percent improvement.

Alt text coverage increased from 16 percent to 97 percent across the product catalog. Schema related trust signals nearly tripled, and commerce eligibility scores increased more than fourfold.

Most notably, the brand achieved a 312 percent increase in AI driven referral traffic, with multiple products appearing consistently in AI generated shopping responses for high intent queries.

AI driven referral traffic was measured using UTM tagged referral sources from AI platforms and validated through Shopify Analytics and Google Analytics.

Implications for the E Commerce Industry

AI shopping assistants are creating a parallel product discovery layer that operates independently of traditional search rankings. Industry data from Adobe Analytics and Salesforce indicates that AI influenced shopping sessions convert at higher rates than standard organic traffic.

This case study demonstrates that success in this emerging discovery layer requires optimized AI shopping visibility and machine readable commerce signals rather than legacy SEO tactics alone.

About SixthShop

SixthShop is an AI shopping visibility platform that helps e commerce brands become discoverable to AI shopping assistants. The platform provides real time AI Readiness Scores, optimizes product content, generates product FAQs, injects structured data, and improves image metadata without requiring code or agency involvement.

SixthShop offers a free plan, with paid plans starting at 9.99 dollars per month. The app is available on the Shopify App Store.

Learn more at www.sixthshop.com

or install the app at apps.shopify.com/sixthshop-ai-product-seo-optimizer

