DENTAL TOURISM IN VIETNAM: SURGING DEMAND FROM AUSTRALIAN, U.S., AND UK PATIENTS SIGNALS NEW ERA AS GLOBAL LEADER

Medical Tourism Corporation Reports 79,000+ Annual Dental Tourists, 150%+ Australian Growth, 2× U.S. Demand Since Q2 2025 — As Competition from Rivals Grows

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC), a Dallas-based international healthcare facilitation organisation, has published its Vietnam Dental Tourism Market Analysis 2025–2026, a primary research study examining demand patterns, geographic distribution, and international access corridors across nine Vietnamese cities. The report draws on official Vietnamese tourism authority data, third-party dental market research, proprietary online search trends analysis, and verified airline schedule data.KEY FIGURES AT A GLANCE79,000+ estimated international dental tourists across Vietnam annually150%+ year-on-year growth in Australian search demand for dental procedures in Vietnam2× U.S. search volume for ' dental implants Vietnam ' — more than doubled since April 1, 20254–8× approximate cost differential between U.S. dental implant pricing and equivalent Vietnamese providersOVERVIEWVietnam received more than 21 million international visitors in 2025 — the highest figure in the country's history. MTC's study identifies a fast-growing subsector: international patients travelling specifically to access dental care. Across nine cities analysed, the study estimates 79,000 or more dental tourists annually, with Ho Chi Minh City alone accounting for 40,000-plus — served by more than 1,200 registered dental clinics.The study attributes demand acceleration to three converging forces: persistently high dental procedure costs in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom; significant investment by Vietnamese clinical providers in patient experience infrastructure, including all-inclusive treatment packages; and formal Vietnamese government designation of dental tourism as a strategic national priority, backed by a streamlined e-visa system.MARKET-BY-MARKET FINDINGSAustralia — Established and Accelerating.Australia is the most mature Anglophone source market for Vietnamese dental tourism. Year-on-year search demand growth has consistently exceeded 150% across all tracked keyword clusters. Daily direct flights from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth to Ho Chi Minh City — with the Perth route at just seven hours — provide the logistical foundation that underpins this conversion rate. However, the study notes that Vietnam competes directly with Bali, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia for Australian patients.United States — Fastest-Accelerating New Signal.Since April 1, 2025, U.S. search volume for 'dental implants Vietnam' more than doubled — a rate indicative of a specific inflection point, likely driven by media coverage or coordinated content campaigns by Vietnamese providers. The cost differential between U.S. dental implant pricing (USD 3,000–6,000 per unit) and equivalent Vietnamese pricing remains a powerful patient motivator. The study notes structural limitations: a single confirmed direct route (San Francisco to Ho Chi Minh City, four times weekly, at 16 hours), and significant competition from geographically closer alternatives in Central and South America.United Kingdom — Seasonal and Structurally Constrained.UK search demand follows a distinctive seasonal pattern: concentrated in summer, peaking in June, consistent with patients planning dental treatment within annual holiday windows. The study notes that Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Spain, Croatia, and Romania constitute the primary dental tourism destinations for UK and Irish patients — representing material competitive advantages that Vietnam must actively address.CITY TIER CLASSIFICATIONThe study classifies the nine cities into three strategic tiers:TIER 1 — Established: Ho Chi Minh City (40,000+ dental tourists, 1,200+ clinics) and Hanoi (20,000+ dental tourists, 750+ clinics). Immediate patient volume potential.TIER 2 — Growth: Da Nang (10,000+ dental tourists) and Hoi An (1,000+ dental tourists). Strong leisure tourism overlap supports itinerary bundling.TIER 3 — Emerging: Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hai Phong, Can Tho, and Hue. Early-stage markets.SPOKESPERSON COMMENT"The data tells a clear story: Vietnam has moved beyond niche status in the global dental tourism landscape. For Australian patients in particular, the combination of short flight times, established providers, government facilitation, and significant cost savings has created a genuinely compelling corridor.The U.S. market is accelerating in a way that warrants serious attention. What this study also makes clear is that Vietnam is not operating in a vacuum.For Australian patients, Bali and Thailand are credible alternatives. For UK patients, Europe is on the doorstep. Our strategic response is to double down on patient experience quality — and that means intensifying our engagement with high-quality dental providers across all three market tiers."— Mr. Deepak Datta, CEO, Medical Tourism CorporationSTRATEGIC OUTLOOKThe study concludes that Vietnam's dental tourism sector has reached a structural inflection point, not a cyclical peak. Government policy support, improving clinical infrastructure, and growing patient awareness in Anglophone markets collectively underpin a trajectory of sustained growth. The recommended market prioritisation for the 2026–2028 period places Australia first, the United States second on a five-year horizon, and the United Kingdom third with a seasonally aligned campaign cadence.MTC's strategy centres on deepening engagement with accredited dental providers across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, while proactively building provider relationships in Tier 3 cities — in particular Phu Quoc, Can Tho, and Hue.ACCESS THE FULL RESEARCH STUDYThe complete Vietnam Dental Tourism Market Analysis 2025–2026 is available for download at no charge at medicaltourismco.com/research/vietnam-dental-tourism-market-analysis/. Media representatives requiring embargoed advance copies, data clarifications, or spokesperson interviews should contact the MTC press team directly.About Medical Tourism CorporationMedical Tourism Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based healthcare facilitation organisation specialising in connecting international patients with accredited medical and dental providers across global destinations. The organisation provides research, advisory, and end-to-end patient coordination services to individuals, corporate health benefit programs, and insurance entities, with a primary focus on the USA, Australian, and UK patient markets.MEDIA CONTACTPress Enquiries: press@medicaltourismco.com — mark subject line [MEDIA] for priority routingResponse Time: Within 2 business hours (Central Standard Time, UTC−6)Website: medicaltourismco.com/presskit/Research Download: medicaltourismco.com/research/vietnam-dental-tourism-market-analysis/Location: Dallas, Texas, USA

