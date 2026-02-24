AHA responds to HHS RFI on AI in clinical care

The AHA responded to a request for information today from the Department of Health and Human Services on the adoption and use of artificial intelligence in clinical care. The AHA urged HHS to synchronize and leverage existing AI policy frameworks to avoid redundancy, remove regulatory barriers that inhibit the development and deployment of AI tools, adopt policies ensuring the safe and effective use of AI, and align incentives and address infrastructural factors necessary to expand AI in health care.

The AHA’s comments build upon previous responses to RFIs on regulation and reimbursement for AI, including an RFI from the Office of Science Technology Policy on ways to reduce regulatory burden for AI, an RFI from the Food and Drug Administration on measuring and evaluating AI-enabled medical devices, and RFIs from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on payment for AI tools through the calendar year 2026 Outpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule and CY 2026 Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule.