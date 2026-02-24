AHA podcast: Rebuilding Georgia’s Rural Pediatric Pipeline — Part One

Jean Sumner, M.D., dean of Mercer University School of Medicine, and Marc Welsh, vice president of child advocacy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, share how an innovative public-private partnership is transforming access to pediatric care and building pipelines of rural-ready physicians. LISTEN NOW

