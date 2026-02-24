Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,776 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Rebuilding Georgia’s Rural Pediatric Pipeline — Part One

Jean Sumner, M.D., dean of Mercer University School of Medicine, and Marc Welsh, vice president of child advocacy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, share how an innovative public-private partnership is transforming access to pediatric care and building pipelines of rural-ready physicians. LISTEN NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Rebuilding Georgia’s Rural Pediatric Pipeline — Part One

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.