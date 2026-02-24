Belfonte Ice Cream Introduces Turtle Sundae, a New Premium Ice Cream Flavor

The Turtle Sundae flavor features Belfonte’s signature creamy butter pecan base, complemented by ribbons of gooey caramel, crunchy praline pecans and just enough chocolate to balance sweetness and texture.

Butter pecan, caramel swirls and praline pecans in one indulgent scoop

KANSAS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company is pleased to announce the launch of Turtle Sundae, a new premium flavor that brings together rich caramel, praline pecans and chocolate in a truly indulgent scoop.The Turtle Sundae flavor features Belfonte’s signature creamy butter pecan base, complemented by ribbons of gooey caramel, crunchy praline pecans and just enough chocolate to balance sweetness and texture. Made with high-quality ingredients and crafted in small batches, the new flavor reflects Belfonte’s commitment to both tradition and innovation in ice cream production.“Turtle Sundae is inspired by the classic combination of caramel, pecans and chocolate that many consumers know and love,” said Tim Ketcham, General Manager of Belfonte Ice Cream. “Our team has perfected this flavor by layering rich, velvety butter pecan with real caramel swirls and praline pecans, creating an indulgence that’s both nostalgic and irresistible.”The name “Turtle Sundae” draws from a long-standing dessert tradition in the United States, where the combination of caramel, pecans and chocolate, reminiscent of turtle candies, has delighted dessert lovers for over a century. This playful name underscores both the flavor profile and the experience of enjoying the ice cream.Belfonte Turtle Sundae is available now in 1.5-quart containers at participating retailers wherever Belfonte products are sold. For more information visit BelfonteDairy.com About Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods CompanyFounded in 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has been crafting dairy favorites from the heart of Kansas City for generations. Best known for its signature ice cream and its No. 1 cottage cheese in Kansas City, Belfonte also produces a variety of high-quality dairy products including yogurt, dips, and more. With a long-standing commitment to quality and local pride, Belfonte continues to bring joy to families across the Kansas City region and beyond. For more information, visit BelfonteDairy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.