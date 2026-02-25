GLOBAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING ’26 LAUNCHES GLOBAL STUDY AND EXPANDS CULTURAL COALITION TO REBUILD HUMAN CONNECTION

Global Day of Unplugging champions human connection over digital engagement year-round.

Billboard, Eventbrite, Catherine Price, Yoto, Brick, and More Join Movement Championing Analog Connection in a Hyper-Digital Era

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans now spend the equivalent of more than three months per year on screens, and debates around addictive design and AI intensify, the 17th Annual Global Day of Unplugging (GDU) returns March 6–7, 2026 with a clear mandate: gather in person and measure what happens next.

In partnership with Billboard, GDU will activate at key cultural moments throughout 2026, including SXSW’s Disruptor House, crowdsourcing analog voice messages from artists and fans responding to a central question: How have screens shaped your music experience, and what would you tell your younger self about tech?

International artists including ONE OK ROCK, Riff Wood, and Henry Morris are extending the experiment through an old-school fan mail campaign, inviting physical letters in place of digital comments — reclaiming patience and presence in an era of instant feedback.

This year also marks the launch of “The Gathering Effect,” a global research initiative designed to quantify what communities have long felt instinctively: that structured, device-free gatherings measurably improve wellbeing, social connection, and digital habits.

Conducted with leading psychologists and behavioral researchers, the study will evaluate: reductions in anxiety and stress post-gathering, Increases in belonging and perceived social support, sustained shifts in digital habits 30 days post-gathering

“The data matter,” says Dr. Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, psychologist, researcher, and author. “We know intuitively that human gathering is the oldest and most effective “technology” for well-being. We’ve designed this study to show it has a powerful, measurable impact.”

Global Day of Unplugging ’26 brings together cultural leaders, technology innovators, artists, and grassroots movements aligned around a shared belief: in an age of constant connectivity, returning to analog rituals is not regression, it’s repair.

Coalition partners include:

Catherine Price, longtime GDU advisor and co-author (with Jonathan Haidt) of The Amazing Generation, advancing unplugging as a science-backed cultural shift.

Billboard, activating analog storytelling across major cultural moments and music industry events throughout 2026.

Eventbrite, democratizing the gathering experience globally and partnering with GDU to equip event creators with practical digital wellbeing tools that design for deeper, more present connection.

Yoto, the screen-free audio platform empowering imagination-first childhood.

Daylight, pioneers of blue-light-free and flicker-free devices designed to reduce physiological strain.

Brick, a tactile intervention that interrupts compulsive phone use and supports new behavioral pathways.

The Offline Club, reclaiming public spaces for phone-free dinners, dance floors, and workshops.

Log Off Movement, mobilizing restaurants, schools, and communities through initiatives like Forks Up, Phones Down, activating device-free dining experiences nationwide — including this March at nine Medium Rare locations across the U.S.

Together, the coalition signals a broader cultural pivot: from passive scrolling to participatory presence.

The 2026 campaign expands beyond awareness into measurable impact. Individuals, schools, brands, and cities can register gatherings, access unplugging toolkits, and get involved in the research project.

With the U.S. Surgeon General continuing to warn of a national loneliness epidemic, and Gen Z reporting record levels of isolation despite constant connectivity, Global Day of Unplugging positions face-to-face gathering not as nostalgia, but as public health infrastructure for mental health.

“Unplugging isn’t anti-technology,” says Claudia Erickson, Co-Executive Director of Unplug Collaborative. “It’s pro-human. We’re building the cultural and scientific case that gathering in person is not optional, it’s essential.”

What began as intimate device-free dinners 17 years ago has evolved into a global, year-round platform activating families, artists, schools, workplaces, and cities.

Whether participants select a full 24-hour digital detox or a one-hour digital sunset, March 6–7 marks a symbolic reset — one designed to extend far beyond a single weekend.

“The Gathering Effect” research findings will be released publicly in Summer 2026.

About Global Day of Unplugging

Organized by nonprofit Unplug Collaborative under the leadership of Co-Executive Directors Kim Anenberg Cavallo and Claudia Erickson, and Head of Brand & Marketing Becky Tahel, Global Day of Unplugging champions human connection over digital engagement year-round. Now in its 17th year, the movement combines grassroots Gatherers, cultural partnerships, and emerging research to reshape how we relate to technology, and to each other.

