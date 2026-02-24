New MSX Multistage Peltier Coolers Deliver Ultra-Compact Footprints and Temperature Differentials up to 120°C in Vacuum

MSX Multistage Cooler in Optical TEA

… higher performance in space-constrained IR sensors and X-ray detectors

With ultra-miniaturize TO-based packaging and automated in-house assembly, TTS minimizes integration complexity and accelerates time-to-market, so customers can advance sensor and detector performance” — Andrew Dereka, Thermoelectrics Product Director, Tark Thermal Solutions

ROSENHEIM, GERMANY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tark Thermal Solutions, the leading global manufacturer of thermal management solutions (formerly Laird Thermal Systems), announces the launch of two and three stage OptoTEC® MSX Series micro multistage thermoelectric coolers (TEC) engineered for high coefficient of performance (COP) in infrared sensors and X-ray detectors.The OptoTECMSX Series delivers 100 to 120°C temperature differential (ΔT) in a vacuum environment with micro cold-side footprints down to 2.0 x 4.0mm and overall heights as low as 3.3mm (2-stage) and 3.8mm (3-stage).Built with next-generation thermoelectric materials, high temperature solders, and proprietary automation, the MSX Series increases cooling capacity by up to 10% versus previous offerings, enabling deeper temperature differentials in tightly constrained optical packages, while operating within demanding power budgets. For manufacturers looking to accelerate design cycles and reduce integration risk, MSX also serves as a seamless pathway into value-add Optical TEAs. By integrating the cooler directly into popular industry standard TO-39, TO-46, TO-66 and TO-8 optical packages, MSX Optical TEAs help accelerate time-to-market and build quality.Key Benefits for Imaging Applications• Deep cooling to reduce thermal noise: MSX multistage coolers maintain control temperatures well below ambient –60 to –80 °C for low heat loads in vacuum, significantly reducing thermal noise and improving signal‑to‑noise ratio (SNR) in demanding CCD imaging applications. This enables sharper images and better low‑light performance in machine vision, satellite and astronomical imaging, and high‑speed inspection.• Optimized for X‑ray detectors: Stable operation typically below −20 to −60 °C with no outgassing to protect sensitive vacuum environments. This makes them well suited for integration into spectrometers, diffractometers, particle size analyzers, and portable XRF instruments. By lowering detector temperature, MSX reduces leakage current and electronic noise, enabling accurate material identification and structural analysis in compact X‑ray systems.• Enabling compact IR designs: Multistage MSX devices control temperatures down to −20 to −80°C, while integrating into tight mechanical packages. With cold‑side footprints as small as 2.0 × 4.0 mm and thin stack height profiles enable deep cooling in micro‑scale optical headers for defense, gas detection, non-destructive test (NDT) and security applications.• High performance in a micro footprint: Advanced thermoelectric materials and high packing‑fraction P & N elements boost cooling capacity by up to 10% compared to standard TECs, while increasing COP. Solid‑state construction, combined with low solder voiding processes enhances thermal uniformity, mechanical integrity and field reliability. This offers maintenance‑free temperature stabilization with no outgassing.“The MSX multistage platform, together with our integrated Optical TEAs, empowers design engineers to push image quality boundaries further while shrinking system footprints. By uniting deep, stable cooling with ultra-miniaturized TO-based packaging and automated in-house assembly, TTS minimizes integration complexity and accelerates time-to-market, so our customers can concentrate on advancing sensor and detector performance.”– Andrew Dereka, Thermoelectrics Product Director, Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions will present the MSX and MSX Optical TEAs at OFC 2026, taking place March 17 – 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. The company welcomes visitors at Booth 5012, where it will also highlight its MBX Series micro thermoelectric coolers for temperature stabilization of EML and coherent lasers in high-density computing and the Hi-Temp ETX Series thermoelectric coolers for autonomous systems, machine vision and digital light processors.For more information on the MSX Series, visit https://tark-solutions.com/products/thermoelectric-cooler-modules/micro-MSX-series Q&AQ1: What imaging applications benefit most from the MSX Series?A1: MSX multistage TECs are ideal for high‑end CCD cameras used in machine vision, satellite and astronomical imaging, and high‑speed inspection, as well as IR and X‑ray detectors in analytical, industrial and aerospace systems.Q2: How do MSX coolers improve image quality?A2: By pulling sensor temperatures 40–100 °C below ambient and maintaining stable operation, MSX multistage coolers significantly reduce thermal noise, which improves signal‑to‑noise ratio, low‑light performance and overall image resolution.Q3: Why is MSX Series a good fit for vacuum or sealed detector packages?A3: MSX coolers use solid‑state thermoelectric technology with no moving parts and are designed for operation in vacuum with no outgassing, helping protect sensitive X‑ray and IR detector environments.Q4: How do TARK Optical TEAs with MSX Coolers benefit OEMs?A4: Tark integrates MSX coolers into widely used TO‑39, TO‑46, TO-66 and TO‑8 optical packages, providing drop‑in Optical TEAs that simplify mechanical design and assembly, shorten time‑to‑market and improve build repeatability.Q5: How does MSX support compact instrument design?A5: With cold‑side footprints down to 2.0 × 4.0 mm and low overall height, MSX devices deliver deep cooling in micro‑scale optical headers, allowing smaller, lighter imaging instruments without sacrificing thermal performance.About Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions designs, develops, and manufactures active thermal management solutions for demanding applications across global medical, industrial, transportation, telecommunications and data center markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Tark Thermal Solutions is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.